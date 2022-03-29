Top Developers Build Web App to Facilitate Supply in Ukraine

UGT’s first product is a request form for necessities (such as food, water or medicine) for people in Ukraine. The platform generates a heat map of requests by category in real-time. The data is then shared with distributors on the ground. The web app helps to avoid the unstructured and chaotic situation that is prevailing in Ukraine and creates transparency for NGOs and authorities in terms of needs.
UGT has successfully established connections with organisations such as Spivdiia (which is supported by the Ministry of Health), People for Ukraine (which is supported by the Ministry of Defence), Nova Ukraine (which has a wide network of partner organisations and suppliers in Ukraine) and Plast Scouting (which operates distribution centres and last-mile deliveries).
“In the mid-term (post-war) we would like to leverage technology to help civilians who are going to return to Ukraine. Potential use cases we’re considering include how to bridge information gaps, remote work in destroyed areas, a combination of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to detect bombs, and online education. UGT’s long-term strategy is to build a framework for digital support for aid logistics and people affected by political or economic conflicts as well as natural disasters. The framework incorporates a deep understanding of typical conditions and parties involved, negotiation strategies and processes, as well as the software platform ready for integration”, Google Product Manager and founder of Ukraine Global Taskforce, Gustavo Iwanaga, explains.
In addition to the aforementioned product, the team is currently working on other features, e.g. enabling refugees to report incidents (assault, harassment, etc) while seeking shelter, a centralised repository of documents needed in foreign countries, and emotional support for children using chatbots.
If you are interested in an interview with a member of the initiative, or if you are an organisation that would like to cooperate with UGT, please contact us at press@ukraineglobaltaskforce.com.
For further reference, see the member interview with Capital Magazin (Germany).
About Ukraine Global Taskforce
On Feb 24th of 2022, a LinkedIn post by Google Product Manager Gustavo Iwanaga went viral; Ukraine Global Taskforce was born. Now an NGO, UGT is made up of a group of more than 1200 volunteers from more than 70 countries with one clear goal – to use skills and determination to minimise the impact of the war on Ukrainians. At UGT, there are various top developers from companies such as Google, Microsoft and Meta.
Media Contact
Company Name: Ukraine Global Taskforce
Contact Person: Bernadette Dangl
Email: Send Email
Phone: +436644129239
Country: Germany
Website: https://ukraineglobaltaskforce.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.