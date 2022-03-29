Top Leading Players in Adhesives & Sealants Market

The adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow from USD 71.4 billion in 2021 to USD 85.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021 and 2026. The major drivers for the market are increased demand for adhesives in the medical industry, increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry, and growth in the appliances industry.
Asia Pacific is projected to lead the adhesives & sealants market during the forecast period which is driven by high economic growth and heavy investments in packaging, automotive, building & construction, medical, and electronic industries. Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming an important global trade and commerce center. Various companies and other international players are setting up new plants or expanding their existing adhesives & sealants production units in this region because of the low cost of production and the ability to serve the local emerging market.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
The key market players are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), 3M (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Dow Inc. (US), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, partnership & agreement, and joint venture to grow in the market. New product launch was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2016 and 2022. This strategy helped companies strengthen their product portfolios and cater to the rising needs of end-users.
Henkel AG (Germany) is the leading company in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants. It has a diversified product portfolio with several investments in product innovation. Its customers can choose from a wide variety of adhesive & sealant products. It has a strong network for distributing and manufacturing adhesives with more than 138 production sites to meet the changing demands of the adhesives & sealants industry, worldwide. The company continuously focuses on its organic & inorganic growth. This will boost the growth of the company and, also, its adhesives & sealants business, globally. In May 2021, Henkel AG announced the construction of a new Adhesive Technologies Innovation Center in Shanghai. With an investment of more than 60 million Euro (USD 71 million), this facility will transform Henkel’s current Zhangjiang site into an Innovation Center for China and Asia-Pacific. The new site will strengthen the position of Henkel Adhesive Technologies to serve a variety of industries and develop leading adhesives, sealants and functional coatings solutions for customers in the region.
The second most active company in the market is H.B. Fuller (US). The company offers broad products in the adhesives & sealants range. It focuses on R&D for new product and innovation. It is one of the leading industrial adhesives & sealants manufacturers and has a good position in the market. It has a presence in diversified geographical markets. The company is continuously focusing on organic and inorganic growth strategies, which are expected to increase its presence and revenue, globally. As a part of inorganic growth, in June 2020, H.B. Fuller announced the opening of a new business office in Johannesburg, South Africa, and a network spanning three warehouses across the country to support its ambitious growth plans in the region. The new H.B. Fuller entity will offer customers local adhesive expertise and a globally connected team with deep industry knowledge spanning the 28 market segments served by the company.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=421
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Top Leading Players in Adhesives & Sealants Market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.