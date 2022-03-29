Magnetic Sensor Market Business Outlook 2020-2025 | Melexis (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland) many more.

“Magnetic Sensor Market”

[233 Pages Report] Magnetic sensor market size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 to USD 4.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The report “Magnetic Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive (AMR, GMR, TMR), SQUID, Fluxgate), Range (<1microgauss, 1microgauss-10gauss, and >10gauss), Application, End-user Industry, Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 “,magnetic sensor size is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 4.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2025. The major challenges for the companies operating in this market are to increase their manufacturing capabilities, provide improved quality products, and reduce the overall cost of production.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=521

Browse 115 market data Tables and 76 Figures spread through 233 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Magnetic Sensor Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-user Industry, Geography – Global Forecast to 2025 “View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnetic-field-sensors-market-521.html

Magnetoresistive sensors segment to projected to register highest CAGR between 2020 to 2025

The magnetoresistive sensors have a wide operating range and possess features and functionalities such as inherently low hysteresis, low power consumption, and high linearity for improved measurement accuracy as compared with Hall effect sensors. Also, the cost of magnetoresistive sensors is decreasing gradually, which will boost the market for these sensors in various applications during the forecast period. Thus, the magnetoresistive sensors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By range, >10 gauss segment is projected to register highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025

The >10 gauss segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025 than the 1 microgauss–10 gauss and 10 gauss segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for driverless cars and green vehicles.

By application, speed sensing applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The speed sensing applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for highly accurate, small size, simple design, reliable, and pocket-friendly magnetic speed sensors in the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, speed sensors are found in anti-lock braking system (ABS), engine camshafts/crankshafts, speedometers, and automatic transmissions.

By region, APAC magnetic sensor market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout forecast period

In 2019, APAC held the largest share of the magnetic sensor market. The market in the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This has impacted the revenue of magnetic sensor manufacturers, such as Melexis (Belgium) and Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), who majorly offer magnetic sensors for automotive applications. Hence, the shortage of raw material, decrease in demand for end-use products, and supply chain disruptions are acting as challenges for the manufacturers of magnetic sensors.

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Melexis (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), ams AG (Austria) are some of the key players in the magnetic sensor market.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Magnetic Sensor Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: Marketsandmarkets pvt ltd

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/magnetic-field-sensors-market-521.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Magnetic Sensor Market Business Outlook 2020-2025 | Melexis (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland) many more.