SCADA Market Business Outlook 2021-2026 |Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Siemens and many more.

[230 Pages Report] SCADA Market size is expected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026 from USD 9.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2026.

According to the new market research report “SCADA Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Component (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human‒Machine Interface, Communication System), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, the global SCADA market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2026. The network becomes more vulnerable to external attacks as it is shared on a common platform. While constructing a SCADA system, the availability of real-time data is more important than the confidentiality of data. Hence, cyberattacks pose a big threat to the SCADA system market.

Services offering accounted for largest size of the SCADA market in 2020.

The services segment accounted for the largest share of the SCADA market in 2020. Many of the industries in the Americas and Europe have already implemented SCADA systems. Thus, there are fewer opportunities in terms of the implementation of new SCADA systems. However, in terms of modification of SCADA systems, there are huge opportunities. After the installation of SCADA systems, organizations need proper modification and maintenance throughout the life of SCADA systems. Service offerings, especially cybersecurity, are considered while customizing or modifying SCADA systems.

Porcess industry is expected to hold the largest size of the SCADA market in 2021.

Process industry is expected to account for the largest share of the SCADA market during 2021–2026. The rate of adoption of SCADA systems is high in process industries owing to the rising pressure on manufacturers to optimize the cost and production processes. Increasing demand for real-time visibility of complex operations in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, and food & beverages is expected to drive the demand for SCADA systems in the process industry.

APAC projected to grow at the highest CAGR of SCADA market from 2021 to 2026.

APAC is the production hub for automation technologies due to the presence of major companies such as Yokogawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and OMRON. Renewable energy, smart grids, water & wastewater, and transportation sectors are expected to drive the growth of the SCADA market in APAC. Automation is increasing in APAC because of the rising necessity for high-quality products, along with increased production rates.

Top Key Players in SCADA Market:

Schneider Electric,

Emerson Electric,

Rockwell Automation,

ABB, Siemens,

Honewell International,

Mitsubishi Electric

