Udelop Launches Its First VR Game On Metaverse – Mars Ball

Providers of innovative Metaverse projects, Udelop, announces the launch of Mars Ball, the agency’s first VR game/experience on Metaverse with basketball-themed gameplay

The team at Udelop has again reiterated their commitment to delivering the best possible digital experiences in both virtual and 2D world as the company launches Mars Ball. The Metaverse game is a surrealistic and dream like world located on another planet, where people can play basketball with friends or by themselves.

One can hardly dispute the increasing popularity and acceptance of the Metaverse, as more businesses as well as individuals look to own a piece of the virtual space. Consequently, a plethora of projects have emerged in recent times to meet the growing and diverse needs of different stakeholders. According to a report published by Statista, the global metaverse market size stood at an estimated $38.85 billion in 2021, with a projection that it will hit $678.8 billion by 2030. Despite the amazing figures from the market, more needs to be done to address the concerns of businesses and individuals as regards being a part of the dynamic virtual space, which is where Udelop has been particularly helpful.

The launch of Mars Ball is coming on the back of the successful release of Trippy hike, Udelop land and Udelop village, which are all VR experiences on Metaverse, attracting a lot of users from different parts of the world. Udelop specializes in making artistic worlds/experiences, with the goal of bringing artistic styles such as surrealism and Cubism to the Metaverse. The company is one of the first to start building on Horizon and has continued to receive accolades from different quarters, featured on Yahoo Finance for the solutions offered to digital startups.

Mars Ball is created as a surrealistic and dream like world located on top of another planet, where people can play basketball with friends or by themselves on an artificial colony with 10 different balls. It also has different gravity situations and an adventure on the planet.

For further information about Mars Ball and other solutions from Udelop, visit – https://www.udelop.com. Udelop can also be found across social media, including Instagram and Dribble.

About Udelop

Udelop was founded in 2020 as a design company and has been active in UI/UX. Headquartered in Toronto, the company works with clients across the globe in differnt industries, amidst accolades from customers, selected the best ux/ui agency in Toronto 3 months in a row.

