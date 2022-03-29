Startup to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform with New Asset-Backed Currency

Vilnius, Lithuania – March 29th, 2022 – NYX LTD, the newest cryptocurrency exchange with a brand-new asset-backed currency called RoRa, has announced important features to be expected for NyXExchange in the Q2 launch.
NyXExchange is a cryptocurrency exchange platform built with unrivaled speed and stability and is available 24/7 in user-friendly desktop and mobile versions, making it easy for busy investors to manage their assets from home or on the go with confidence.
“We are thrilled to announce some of the key features users can expect with NyXExchange including the brand new RoRa currency,” said Cora Müller, Director of Media Relations for NYX. “Our mission is to change the landscape of investing with innovative crypto technology that is easy to use, even for beginner investors.”
RoRa’s asset-backed cryptocurrencies are digital claims on a real asset and are only backed by top-tier assets. Physical assets like gold, oil, real estate, stocks, soybeans, or other material goods may be tokenized and included in the RoRa family of high-quality coins.
The NYX Wallet allows investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as RoRa, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more, all from a secure wallet accessed by private keys. Two independently generated mathematical secret shares, 16-share and 64-share, are used for NYX servers, ensuring no single failure point.
As additional security, NyXExchange deploys authenticated infrastructure penetration testing each month, which simulates a hacker attack, in order to ensure impenetrable security and protection.
“At NYX, we’re disrupting the status quo and establishing a new way to invest, so that trading is as simple and appealing as possible for people of all ages and backgrounds,” Müller added.
Learn more about NYX LTD at https://www.nyxexc.com and RoRa at https://www.roracoin.com
About NYX LTD
This press release is issued by NyX LTD (NyXExchange) for informational purposes only and does not reflect the complete details or current situation of either society. It is a summarized version of specific key facts and plans of NyXExchange, with forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties… The press release does not constitute a firm offer or solicitation concerning any securities, other regulated products or services, or the use of any NyXExchange services. This press release and everything contained in it will not serve as the basis for any contract or commitment.
Any regulatory body has not reviewed the securities in any country. Forward-looking statements aren’t historical truths and are susceptible to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to vary from those indicated. Most of these variables are beyond NyXExchange’s control and impossible to anticipate. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that NyXExchange believes to be reasonable as of this date. NyXExchange undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Media Contact
Company Name: NyX LTD
Contact Person: Cora Müller
Email: Send Email
Country: Lithuania
Website: https://www.nyxexc.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Startup to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform with New Asset-Backed Currency
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.