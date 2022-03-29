Startup to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform with New Asset-Backed Currency

NYX LTD announces features of its NyXExchange crypto exchange and brand-new stable currency RoRa coming soon worldwide

Vilnius, Lithuania – March 29th, 2022 – NYX LTD, the newest cryptocurrency exchange with a brand-new asset-backed currency called RoRa, has announced important features to be expected for NyXExchange in the Q2 launch.

NyXExchange is a cryptocurrency exchange platform built with unrivaled speed and stability and is available 24/7 in user-friendly desktop and mobile versions, making it easy for busy investors to manage their assets from home or on the go with confidence.

“We are thrilled to announce some of the key features users can expect with NyXExchange including the brand new RoRa currency,” said Cora Müller, Director of Media Relations for NYX. “Our mission is to change the landscape of investing with innovative crypto technology that is easy to use, even for beginner investors.”

RoRa’s asset-backed cryptocurrencies are digital claims on a real asset and are only backed by top-tier assets. Physical assets like gold, oil, real estate, stocks, soybeans, or other material goods may be tokenized and included in the RoRa family of high-quality coins.

The NYX Wallet allows investors to trade cryptocurrencies such as RoRa, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more, all from a secure wallet accessed by private keys. Two independently generated mathematical secret shares, 16-share and 64-share, are used for NYX servers, ensuring no single failure point.

As additional security, NyXExchange deploys authenticated infrastructure penetration testing each month, which simulates a hacker attack, in order to ensure impenetrable security and protection.

“At NYX, we’re disrupting the status quo and establishing a new way to invest, so that trading is as simple and appealing as possible for people of all ages and backgrounds,” Müller added.

Learn more about NYX LTD at https://www.nyxexc.com and RoRa at https://www.roracoin.com

About NYX LTD

This press release is issued by NyX LTD (NyXExchange) for informational purposes only and does not reflect the complete details or current situation of either society. It is a summarized version of specific key facts and plans of NyXExchange, with forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties… The press release does not constitute a firm offer or solicitation concerning any securities, other regulated products or services, or the use of any NyXExchange services. This press release and everything contained in it will not serve as the basis for any contract or commitment.

Any regulatory body has not reviewed the securities in any country. Forward-looking statements aren’t historical truths and are susceptible to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to vary from those indicated. Most of these variables are beyond NyXExchange’s control and impossible to anticipate. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that NyXExchange believes to be reasonable as of this date. NyXExchange undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

