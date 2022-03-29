Thailand largest home service platform "Ayasan" enters Care-Tech in South East Asia.

Ayasan Holdings (https://www.ayasan-service.com) is making a full-scale entry into the nursing care business in Southeast Asia. Ayasan Holdings plans to triple its current investment in the nursing care business over the next five years. The elderly care service market is estimated to be worth approximately US$10.8 billion. It is analyzed that the market will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 10% over the next few years.
The elderly care service market is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the healthcare market in Southeast Asia over the next few years, with home care in particular growing the fastest. In Thailand, the percentage of people aged 60 and over will exceed 30% by 2026, which is a super-aging society. The market potential is huge, with a value of about $50 billion for the entire Southeast Asia region by 2030. The potential is there.
In the U.S., Honor is a strong startup in this field. Honor is a unicorn that has raised more than $600 million to date.
Ayasan (Bangkok, Thailand, CEO: Kotaro Ise – https://www.ayasan-service.com), a largest platform for home services (maid/cleaning services, nanny/babysitting services, elderly/senior care services, pet care, driver services etc.,) in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Vietnam).
The founder is Kotaro Ise, a Japanese entrepreneur who started his own business in Thailand. After graduating from college in the U.S, he worked in the venture divisions of Disney and Marriott. He currently operates businesses in four countries: Indonesia (Gomaid), Vietnam (Ayasan Vietnam), and Laos (Care2Clean).
Kotaro says, “There are considerable opportunities in the senior care business in Asia in the future. We have already built a strong business in the home service business. We can gain a large market share by using our resources and strategies in this field.
