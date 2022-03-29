Access Global Group Named Salesforce Summit Partner

It is with great honor and pride that Access Global Group announces its most recent achievement of reaching Summit status as a Salesforce Partner. The Access Global Group team has worked hard to climb the ranks of Base, Ridge and Crest to finally reach the Summit. Over a period of 12 to 18 months, Salesforce evaluates its partners via a complex, algorithm-based point system to recognize companies who are qualified to develop custom solutions, implementations and integrations. With over 1,500 Salesforce projects and more than 500 integrations, Access Global Group has dedicated themselves to helping companies strengthen their systems and are committed to customer satisfaction. Access Global Group’s determination to go above and beyond for their clients is reflected in their perfect 5 star ratings on both G2 and AppExchange.

Apart from providing services and solutions, Access Global Group also works hard to provide intuitive applications that simplify work processes. Whether it’s having total control over commission structures and payments, or automating the connection between Salesforce and Quickbooks, they’ve got you covered. When asking Access Global Group’s founder and CEO, Vamsi Bollineni what achieving Summit Partner status meant to him, he said, “I’m so impressed with our team’s dedication for not only furthering their education but also for their commitment of always putting the client first. Reaching Summit is the cherry on top of years of hard work and a reflection of our efforts in ensuring that superior solutions are accessible and affordable.”

Access Global Group is thrilled to share this achievement with all of you as they are committed to providing premier Salesforce solutions for their customers.

About Access Global Group

Located in Southlake, Texas – Access Global Group was founded 15 years ago to help Salesforce users get the most out of their system. AGG is a fully remote company, with offices throughout the United States, Canada and India. This means they aren’t limited to hiring within the confines of a single district or region; they have the ability to add talented individuals to their team based on experience, certifications, and skills from across the globe. This gives their clients access to the most exceptional team overall, not just in their area. AGG’s curated team of Salesforce experts utilize a customer-centric approach to provide intuitive solutions for your organization. Through strategic planning and thoughtful implementations, AGG will work with you to configure your Salesforce system in a way that aligns with your business needs – regardless of industry. With over 250 Salesforce certifications, 500+ Salesforce integrations, more than 1,500 Salesforce projects and a Summit Salesforce Partner, AGG is confident that they can help find a solution that’s as unique as you are.

