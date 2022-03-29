Introducing "Infinio.Finance" – A Way to Financial Freedom

As web3 and blockchain become more widespread, new acronyms, such as dao, are bandied around regularly with little clarification as to what they imply.

With auto-staking, auto-compounding, and the busd reflection from tax, a decentralized autonomous organization and decentralized finance—introducing infinio.finance

A new and unique financial system that combines staking and compounding with the current generation of technology with infinio unique technology, making it more efficient and rewarding infinio token holders with the steadiest returns in crypto, is being developed.

Aims and objectives of the infinio.

To support its pricing — busd reflection and the rebase reward system, the iasrp relies on a unique and complicated collection of technologies, factors, and development. Every five minutes, the infinio protection fund (IPF) is paid to all infinio token holders to ensure price stability and long-term viability of the infinio protocol by keeping the 0.02355 percent rebase rate constant for all infinio token holders.

The infinio development team has coordinated each of these components to ensure a smooth operation. As a result — infinio holders now have a new and improved staking and rewarding system.

Peculiarities of the infinio.

Holders of infinio tokens gain from the defi innovation that infinio focuses on as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The infinio token’s iasrp protocol provides unique benefits to its owners:

Easy and safe staking; your wallet holds the infinio token, removing the requirement for it to be held by a third party or central authority. Because the benefits are promptly credited to your wallet, there’s no need to engage in extra time-consuming staking activities.

Interest yield with automatic payments; you don’t have to worry about re-staking tokens. You never have to worry about missing a payment because interest is paid and compounded in your wallet.

Safest fixed APY; there has never been anything like infinio in the defi space that pays out 383,025.80% in the first 12 months. After the first year, the interest rate falls over a predetermined long-term interest cycle.

Auto token burn: the infinio protocol contains an automatic token burn system that sends 2% of the transaction value into a public dead wallet. Neither the team nor anyone from other people has access to it to prevent the circulating supply from becoming unmanageable. The automatic burn mechanism taxes each transaction with 2% of all infinio token market sales, which is then burned.

Infinio protection fund (ipf); the infinio protection fund (IPF) is a stand-alone element of the infinio iasrp system that safeguards investors’ funds. For the ipf, the algorithm that backs the rebase reward is supported by a percentage of the ipf buy and sells trading costs.

Ipf keeps holders safe by:

Flash crash avoidance via pricing stability

Maintaining the infinio protocol’s long-term viability and growth

Minimizing the potential for a loss

Protection for users up to $2500 with infinio anti-rug.



Infinio auto token burn (IATB)

2% of all infinio token transactions are sent to a public dead wallet for safekeeping. To keep the infinio protocol stable, the number of coins in circulation must be reduced via trading, which causes the public dead wallet to become larger and larger by self-fulfilling auto-compounding.

The deflationary feature of an endless burn of circulating supply means that each infinio token has a higher value, increasing its overall worth.

Tokenomics

Infino’s initial supply is 100,000, and the maximum supply is 100,000,000.

The infinio team will hold no tokens. The treasury’s sole tokens will be accumulated through trading fees. Because we are committed to the project’s long-term viability, the infinio team cannot abandon you.

The infinio smart contract’s blacklist feature will immediately prevent all front-running and sniper bots. To avoid regular wallets from being blocked, we use a smart contract.

The supply of infinio coins cannot be artificially increased or changed by issuing ourselves free tokens via the infinio smart contract. Only 100,000 tokens are available at launch.

