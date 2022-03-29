Crypto Payment Gateway Companies Breaking Out with Bitcoin Prices

According to a recent Brandessence Market Research report, the Global Crypto Payment Gateway Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% over the next six years. A big reason for this growth is the approximately 221 million cryptocurrency users worldwide holding over $2 Trillion worth of cryptocurrency to spend (Crypto.com Research Report July 2021).
Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway is a dynamic payment processing infrastructure that allows merchants and providers to accept payments across different cryptocurrencies while ensuring security. Using this service, users can transfer money directly from one wallet to another. In addition to their main functions, these payment gateways are responsible for securely distributing the payment’s sensitive wallet-related data to the merchant’s software.
This payment network is commonly used by businesses of all sizes as they search for the most profitable, secure, and fast payment methods. Furthermore, the blockchain ecosystem underscores the crypto payment gateway, which provides record-breaking and transaction transparency. And, the decentralized structure of blockchain eliminates intermediaries such as banks from the payment process, speeds up transactions, and slows down the payment processing process. Finally, the system encourages more people to use digital currencies and adds to the growing popularity of decentralized gateways.
With Bitcoin nearly erasing its 2022 losses it is a great time to start looking at these companies.
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. SRCO is one company differentiating itself in this booming market. SRCO’s SpartaPayIQ is a crypto payment gateway developed for e-commerce and brick & mortar businesses. SpartaPayIQ will also serve as an integral component of another product (www.SpartaCrypto.com) being developed by SRCO to make the company a vertically integrated crypto commerce company.
Sparta Commercial’s SRCO crypto payment gateway includes several unique features that will make it desirable for merchants.
-
Zero Cost Merchant Platform- SpartaPayIQ does not charge the merchant any transaction fees for the conversion. Other cryptocurrency payment platforms charge 1% or higher.SpartaPayIQ earns its commission on the exchange rate paid by the buyer so it is able to offer a “zero-cost” platform to the merchants.
-
Eliminates Merchant Conversion Losses- SpartaPayIQ converts payment immediately so the merchant is never actually holding or receiving cryptocurrency. This eliminates the need to manually convert the crypto to fiat, which depending on how long the merchant takes to do the conversion can subject them to market volatility. (Merchants can, however, choose to receive cryptocurrency and convert at their own pace)
-
Eliminates Capital Gains Issues- In many cases, merchants accepting crypto payments and converting are subject to accounting issues such as capital gains tax. SpartaPayIQ’s removes these issues by converting the currency before it touches the merchant.
SRCO is following in the footsteps of companies like, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN who recently reported the company is in a talks to buy 2TM, the parent of the Brazilian cryptocurrency brokerage Mercado Bitcoin, and that the potential deal could be closed by the end of April. The move also coincides with a significant move higher in the bitcoin price over the weekend that erased its 2022 losses.
The OLB Group, Inc. OLB, a diversified Fintech eCommerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining enterprise, recently announced its year-end 2021 financial results.
A few highlights include:.
-
Annual revenue increased to $16.71 million in 2021 from $9.77 million in 2020 (71% increase)
-
$1.3B Million in transaction volume annualized run rate ending 2021
-
4.9 million transactions were processed in 2021
-
Merchant services business increased $16.4 million in 2021 compared with 2020 (67.8% increase)
-
Acquired exclusive natural gas purchasing rights for use in Crypto currency Business Segment’s Bicorn mining operations
-
Acquired 1000 ASCII Biotin mining computers
-
Acquired merchant portfolio and processing agreements adding 1,500 new merchants and customers
-
Company continues to be debt free
-
Raised approximately $31M in capital
A few other companies to look at in the payment gateway sector include LM Funding America Inc. LMFA, Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ, Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, and NXT-ID Inc. NXTD.
With crypto on the upswing it is a great time to start looking at these companies.
Disclaimers:
Capital Gains Report ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. For some content, CGR., its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR has been compensated three thousand dollars via wire transfer by Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. to produce and syndicate content for SRCO. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.
Media Contact
Company Name: Capital Gains Report
Contact Person: Mark McKelvie
Email: Send Email
City: NAPLES
State: FLORIDA
Country: United States
Website: http://capitalgainsreport.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Crypto Payment Gateway Companies Breaking Out with Bitcoin Prices
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.