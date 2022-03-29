Omnipemf launches a new product: a programmable, gesture-controlled PEMF pad

After their initial success with the NeoRhythm wearable, Omnipemf announces a new addition to their portfolio: the NeoRhythm Pad. Both products are based on the same pulsed electromagnetic field technology that uses scientifically and clinically proven frequencies to help the users with relaxation, meditation, sleeping, enhancing mental capacity, and physical wellbeing.

The human body, brain, and the whole nervous systems receive the frequencies emitted from the devices and resonate synchronously with them. Research studies have proven PEMF therapy to be an entirely safe way to encourage the brain to mimic external signals provided by a device.

What makes the NeoRhythm Pad special?

The NeoRhyhtm Pad is a new generation of extra thin and soft PEMF pads. It’s the first gesture-controlled and programmable pad on the market, which is operated by the free NeoRhythm app. It was designed to provide maximum comfort while driving, sitting, laying down, traveling, etc. It is crafted from certified antibacterial, medical-grade material. Because it is extremely lightweight, it is suitable for traveling and it’s easily transported.

Omnipemf has helped more than 25.000 people to live better lives and improve their wellbeing with the NeoRhythm wearable. Now, they seek to help even more people by broadening the functionalities of their products.

“We listened to the feedback from our customers once again and created a product that will fit their specific needs. Some of the most common insights of our customers were that they needed a more discreet product that they can use on the go; in their vehicles, in their offices, while traveling, etc. So we crafted the NeoRhythm Pad.” says Marko Kadunc, the CEO of Omnipemf.

“We started as one of the best crowdfunding campaigns on Indiegogo, and now we are releasing a brand new product! In the future, we are preparing many exciting projects that come naturally with the growth of our company” states Aleksandra Petrovska, the Growth Marketing Manager of Omnipemf.

About Omnipemf

Omnipemf is a brand of innovative wellness devices for home and professional use, available worldwide. Their devices help thousands of people day after day to perform better, sleep better, meditate better, feel physically better, and have a better quality of life overall. For more information, visit the Omnipemf website.

