Direct EPC Launches to Help Streamline Energy Performance Certificates

With growing uncertainty in the energy markets and wildly fluctuating prices, it is now more important than ever to know the efficiency of your home and ways you can improve it.

LONDON, UK – Today marks the official launch of Direct EPC, a revolutionary new web-based company making it easier for individuals and businesses throughout the United Kingdom to get Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs), Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICRs) and Gas Safety Certificates. Their network of local, fully accredited and insured assessors can complete both residential and commercial jobs within three working days.

An EPC is rating given to your property based on its energy efficiency. The importance of EPCs has never been greater than it is today. For one, EPCs are required by law when selling or renting a home, and with the meteoric rise in home prices, knowing your home’s rating, as well as what can be done to improve that rating for a more favorable score is incredibly valuable information. It is undeniable that a home with an A or B efficiency rating is far more desirable than one with an F or G rating.

EPCs are also pertinent in today’s environment of rapidly increasing energy prices. Every EPC includes recommendations on improving your score, which could have real impacts on your wallet, particularly as the geo-political climate remains uncertain and energy markets react.

“Direct EPC was created to make the process of obtaining an EPC, EICR or Gas Safety Certificate as easy and streamlined as possible for customers,” said Direct EPC Manager Tom Wright. “Now more than ever, individuals need a fast and reliable source for these certificates and we are happy to be serving the entirety of the United Kingdom.”

For more information on EPCs, EICRs or Gas Safety Certificates, as well as how to obtain an instant quote, please visit https://www.directepc.co.uk.

About Direct EPC

Direct EPC was founded in 2022 to streamline the process of obtaining EPCs, EICRs and Gas Safety Certificates throughout the United Kingdom. The company’s network of local, fully accredited and insured assessors can complete reports within 3 working days and every job is backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

For more information, please visit https://www.directepc.co.uk .

Media Contact

Company Name: Direct EPC

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.directepc.co.uk

