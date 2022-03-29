Launchbytes LLP set to send into orbit their multi purpose crypto APP

Colorado Springs, Co. – March 29, 2022 – The crypto industry is very dynamic. It changes and expands every day. New platforms, exchanges, tools, and NFTs appear. When choosing a solution, you should consider your needs and what a particular service can offer. But which platform provides the highest quality services and useful tools?
LAUNCHBYTES is an all new, all purpose cryptocurrency platform with a built-in Launchbyte News tracking application, Raydium trading, Phantom Wallet, Birdeye Exchange, new ICO listings, and coming soon, a create-buy-sell NFT Platform and the Launchbyte Chatterbox where all subscribers can chat with other subscribers to discuss anything in the world of crypto.
Aaron Moguel and Homer Langrill, both managing partners of Launchbytes LLP says, “Why use Launchbytes over any other crypto platform? First, it’s fun! Secondly, we wanted to build an all in one crypto app so everything is right at your fingertips! Track, trade, create, buy, sell, and earn. Yes… earn!! Integrated into the site we have dedicated banners to announce newborn coins and tokens so the user can get in on the ground floor of a launch. Most importantly, download the app, subscribe to Launchbytes, and the subscriber will have a chance to be rewarded with $100.00 in a newborn token!”
The Launchbytes APP for Android (apk) and Apple (ios) will soon be available in Google Play and Apple APP store.
