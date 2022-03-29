World Music Band Five Ten Set to Perform "Springinto World Music" Concert at The Sound Room

March 29, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Multi-talented world music band Five Ten is set to perform its “Spring into World Music” Concert at The Sound Room, a popular live music venue located at 3022 Broadway in down town, Oakland, California on April 9, 2022 from 8:30-10:30pm.

A diverse group of seasoned musicians, Five Ten is comprised of Master keyboardist/Composer Steve Carter, Bass Guitarist/Composer Dennis Smith, Multi-Percussionist/Composer Marqhinho Brasil, Grammy-nominated Steel Pannist Jeff Narell, and Santana and Frankie Beverly and Maze Alumnus, Drummer, Billy “Shoes” Johnson. These five highly skilled, world-music-savvy musicians are all international players who also happen to be good friends. Each brings his own impressive legacy of performances and shared stages. They are all current San-Francisco Bay area residents. In 2014, they decided to combine their talents and form Five Ten.

Five Ten is known for their lush, hypnotic fusion of genre-defying tunes and complex arrangements infused with Brazilian and Caribbean flavors with spicy hints of African rhythms. By popular demand, this versatile, talented, world music band returns to The Sound Room. They’ll be performing several of their fan-favorite tunes from their latest CD, entitled “New World” and their previous CD, entitled “Cinco Um Zero.” But, they’ve also got some exciting new tunes to entice and excite their audience. The “Spring into World Music” with Five Ten Concert guarantees to be an exhilarating, heart-pounding musical experience for its eagerly awaiting fans!

For ticket and live stream info, visit www.soundroom.org.

Five Ten’s music can be found on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, CDBaby, Apple Music, and www.fiveten.com.

For more info on Five Ten, call Carezma Entertainment (310) 895-5729 or email carezma0123@gmail.com

