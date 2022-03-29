Black Gold Financial, has launched the Black Card NFT. Black Card NFT is the only hard wallet NFT on the market! What’s a hard wallet you ask? A hard wallet is a physical piece of equipment to hold your crypto. Benefits of a hard wallet is it can’t be hacked and you no longer need to keep up with passcodes and phrases.
The team at Black Gold Financial is reiterating their commitment to “redistributing wealth one coin at a time” with the Black Card as it has some pretty amazing benefits! Holders get to enjoy perks like: no credit check business and home loans, free licensed therapy sessions, free lifetime credit repair, free teeth whitening and discounts on insurance, groceries, gas, hotels, flights and cars just to name a few.
The most amazing part about the Black Card NFT is each NFT is linked to actual real estate. That’s correct! Every NFT you purchase buys you a REAL piece of real land that will continue making holders wealthy for generations to come.
The Black Card NFT has exploded in the NFT world. Selling nearly $15 million in its first two weeks! With their virtual world launching in less than two months and their S.O.A.R Line currently on presale, Black Gold Financial is looking to become a multi- billion dollar company that bridges the virtual world and reality.
The Black Card will only be around for a limited period of time and is available at investwithbgf.com. NFT’s start at just $25 and guarantees to take your wealth to the next level with its promise to 10x its value in 2022!
Media Contact
Company Name: Black Gold Financial
Contact Person: Dana Haile
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: Investwithbgf.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Black Gold Financial takes over NFT world with its Black Card NFT
