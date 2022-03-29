Internationally recognized artist and owner of Levinland Studio, Lon Levin discusses his imaginative children's art

Lon Levin discusses his imaginative and whimsical art for children's books, explaining that combining art inspirations has greatly influenced his work.

Human beings are intricately connected by art, and according to Lon Levin, art for children is even purer. Creating art for children’s books is a passion Lon Levin has religiously pursued. The creation of Levinland Studio cemented his place in the art industry.

Children are like a blank canvas, very eager to learn and also quite impressionable. Using his imaginative art, Levin helps children expand their creativity and imaginations. “I create whimsical art for children’s books and products as well as for fine art galleries,” explains Levin.

He also notes that one of the main influences of his art is combining various cultures to bring out something new and unique. His popular mixed media art is a combination of Mexican and American culture, playfully brought together and became the focus of his recent Mexpat artwork.

Since 2004, Lon Levin has created art for books, gallery showings, and magazines, won multiple awards, and gained international recognition. His playfully fun, imaginative children’s art is very impactful, and the illustrations quite expressive.

“Children’s book illustrations require a lot of imagination and color because things need to be broken down in a way that kids can understand,” says Lon Levin; therefore, he aspires to continuously achieve this.

In addition to this, Levinland Studio has also worked on political art, creating political cartoons that simplify complex events and situations. Lon Levin has served as an art director, creative director, and illustrator. His work has been exhibited and held in private collections in the US and Canada.

From the Levinland Studio website, people can browse through a collection of kidlitart created by Lon Levin. He also showcases more of his satirical art and the characters he creates. Levin explains that immersing himself in art helps interpret the world and everything around it. Lon Levin is a master at tackling versatile art forms as he can paint digitally and traditionally, from very intrinsic characters to abstract art.

