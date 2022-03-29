The Lords Club Launches New Luxurious Shoe Line for Fashionable Gentlemen

Bespoke shoe brand, The Lords Club, is launching its premium range of shoes that are set to be a must-have for men who are particular about their fashions.

It is commonly believed that the quality of a man’s shoes and wristwatch can tell a lot about him. Shoes, in particular, speak louder than words and a good one is even reputed to open doors to good places. But still, quality shoes tend to be out of the reach of most men as they can be quite pricey. So for most of them, the only viable option is to make do with fast fashion items that cost way less but wears out quickly. However, not too many people know that this option costs more in the long run. With that said, it is possible to afford a quality pair of shoes that will last for a long time without breaking the bank. This is where The Lords Club comes in.

The Lords Club is a high-quality luxury footwear brand that is in the business of outfitting every man with premium shoes. The brand combines its unique design features with the finest materials to craft a product that can stand out anywhere. Each pair of hand-made shoes is crafted in Spain by expert artisans using one of the world’s best 3D shoe design tools. In addition, its meticulous attention to detail and traditional craftsmanship has earned the lifestyle brand an unrivalled reputation for creating footwear that epitomises the ultimate in style, luxury, and comfort.

The Lords Club is the brainchild of famed British designer, Joe Harris. Joe wanted to prove that, contrary to public opinion, high-quality products and services can be gotten at reasonable prices. From the look of things, the shoe designer has been successful in that regard.

Every bespoke shoe made by The Lords Club is designed for the modern man with razor sharp taste and the drive, ambition, and motivation to possess the better things in life. This can be seen in the collection on offer. There are Monaco driving loafers specially made for walking the streets of the famous Formula One tracks. The Kensington boots allow for an easy cruise around London in a Chelsea truck. While the hand-made driving loafers feel natural in a supercar. It even comes in an array of colours to enable one perfectly match their car.

Since its inception, The Lords Club has amassed a large and ever-expanding international following that spans from the urban streets of London and New York down to the trendy suburbs of Australia. Its loafers have also been sported on celebrities like Granit Xhaka, Hugo Taylor, Calum Best, Lord Aleem, Kieran Nicholls, Harry Baron, and Paulo Gazzaniga.

As The Lords Club continues to grow, Joe is ever-conscious of the reason he started the brand. He considers every customer a Lords Club member and sees the brand’s growth as an expanding club of like-minded people. “As a team, we aim to maintain the small brand feel and care even as we grow bigger.”

