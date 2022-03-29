Holprop, a leading international real estate portal sees a 5 fold increase in Russian traffic from Ukraine.

Holprop.com, a leading international listing portal says their Russian site (holprop.ru) has seen a surge of traffic from Ukraine with over 500% increase in visitors.

“Since the start of the war in Ukraine we are seeing a large number of enquiries being generated for long term rental properties in neighbouring countries with Hungary, Croatia and Slovakia leading the way” says Tony, Chief Executive Officer at Holprop.

The interest in rental properties from Ukrainians extends all over Western Europe including Southern countries such as Spain, Portugal and Italy.

As the earning capacity has completely diminished for most Ukrainians, the EU has quickly announced that new visas would be available. This visa will allow an immediate right to stay and work for all Ukrainians, with access to schools and health services. It would be valid for one year but could be extended.

Additionally, many countries outside the EU are continuing to grant other concessions for Ukrainian citizens.

For example in Australia; Ukrainian citizens with pending visa applications will have their applications prioritized and fast-tracked for decision by immigration officials. Additionally, Ukrainian citizens in Australia holding visas which expire prior to June 30, 2022 will automatically have their visas extended for six months.

Canada announced that Ukrainian citizens with a Canadian temporary resident visa, temporary resident permit or written notice of their permanent residence application approval can enter even if they are not vaccinated or received a vaccine not currently recognized by Canada.

United States, until April 1, 2022, non-immigrant’s who were present in Ukraine on February 10, 2022 and who are travelling with U.S. citizens and permanent residents may be exempt from testing and vaccination requirements.

Ukrainian citizens do not require an entry visa for tourism or business visits in over 65 countries, which can facilitate onward travel. Please keep in mind that entry requirements vary by country and jurisdiction, and visa requirements for Ukrainians are subject to sudden change as the situation evolves.

“We encourage people that have residential space to rent to come and list their rental property on our platform. Even if you just have a room to rent, it’s free to list” says Tony, Chief Executive Officer at Holprop.com.

Holprop’s dedicate rental website LongTermLettings.com is one of the largest international rental sites in the world with listings in over 60 countries.

