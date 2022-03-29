DBPOWER Launches Two New Projectors to Enhance the Viewing Experience of the Customers

DBPOWER is a customer-focused company that aims to improve everyday living with its range of innovative products. The brand has recently launched two new projectors – DBPOWER L23 9000L and DBPOWER RD828.
“For years, DBPower has been innovating to make a difference. We want to use technological innovation to make daily living more convenient, enjoyable, and dependable”, said a spokesperson from the brand. When asked about the launch of DBPOWER L23 9000L and DBPOWER RD828 projectors, the spokesperson said, “These two new projectors will take the experience of watching movies at home to the next level”.
DBPOWER L23 9000L offers Native 1080P HD & 9000L High Brightness along with DBPOWER L23 Bluetooth Projector to provide sharp and detailed images for indoor and outdoor entertainment. Projection size ranges from 35″ to 300″ with a distance between 4ft and 25ft, making it perfect for watching movies, playing games, and enjoying sports.
The 2*HDMI, 2*USB, AV, VGA ports of DBPOWER L23 9000L allow users to connect laptops, PCs, TV Box, TV Stick, Roku, Chrome Book, Tablets, Blue-ray DVD player, USB Flash Drive, Media players, and Smartphones. DBPOWER L23 9000L has a built-in stereo surround speaker that provides an immersive viewing experience. One can easily connect with Bluetooth headsets, Bluetooth speakers, and Airpods wireless. DBPOWER L23 9000L comes with 3 Year Warranty and lifetime professional support.
The second projector from DBPOWER is DBPOWER RD828 which has native 1920*1080P resolution and 8500 Lumens brightness. Built with the latest WIFI Smart Phone Synchronize Screen Technology, DBPOWER RD828 is compatible with IOS/Android Devices and comes with a 5W Dual HIFI Speaker. One can easily use this projector for meetings and present PPT/Excel/Word/PDF Directly by connecting the USB directly to the projector.
DBPOWER is offering attractive discounts on both DBPOWER L23 9000L and DBPOWER RD828. These projectors promise to make movie nights a big event and make every meeting legendary. Visit the website to explore these innovative products from DBPOWER.
For more information, please visit: www.dbpowershop.com
