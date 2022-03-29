Mooka Adds Two New Affordable and Effective Air Purifiers to Its Range Of Products to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Aided with the latest technology and innovation, Mooka offers a range of air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, and vacuum packing solutions to make the indoor air cleaner, healthier, and safer.

Recently, Mooka launched two new air purifiers MOOKA True HEPA 360° Home Air Purifier for Large Room Up to 323ft² and MOOKA True HEPA+ Air Purifier GL-FS32 . When asked about their latest product offerings, the brand spokesperson said, “When we began designing our first purifier, we discovered microscopic dust particles, pet dander, pollens, and so many other unseen particles make up a lot of the air we take in each day. Our latest air purifiers are designed to ensure you inhale only clean, pure air.”

Priced at $74.99, MOOKA True HEPA 360° Home Air Purifier is suitable for a large room up to 323ft². It comes with three Speed Settings that allow the user to manually set the speed to high, medium, and low to meet the air purifying needs of the room. This air purifier is designed to be convenient and easy to use. Equipped with Intelligent Timer Settings, the air purifier will automatically shut off after 2, 4, or 8 hours as set by the user to save energy and money.

MOOKA True HEPA 360° Home Air Purifier comes with a powerful motor that reduces the risk of a fire hazard due to overheating and enhances the performance and efficiency of the air purifier. It is 100% ozone-free, safe, quality-assured, and filters air effectively and quietly.

Like MOOKA True HEPA 360° Home Air Purifier, MOOKA True HEPA+ Air Purifier GL-FS32 is also a safe and effective choice for purifying indoor air. It is equipped with a unique 6-point filtration system that fights all kinds of common household air pollutants. This air purifier is suitable for a room up 540ft2 (50m2) with an extraordinary 300m3/h clean air delivery rate.

MOOKA True HEPA 360° Home Air Purifier and MOOKA True HEPA+ Air Purifier GL-FS32 come with an affordable and efficient air filter. These air purifiers can also be gifted to be friends and family for special occasions. Visit the website and explore these amazing product offerings.

