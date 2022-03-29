POSTRON's Smart POS System Helps Restaurants Automate Order Management and Delight Customers with Premium Services

POSTRON has established itself as a leading supplier of Smart POS Systems for restaurants.

City Of Industry, CA, USA – POSTRON, an upcoming venture based in City Of Industry, CA, is making headlines with its premium state-of-the-art POS solution for restaurants, which is packed with features and comes at very affordable prices. The company boasts impeccable comprehensive solutions combined with advanced technology to provide an excellent dining experience to users. POSTRON takes pride in the fact that its solution comprises cutting-edge features including fashionable design, more engagement, and lower price. Despite its humble beginnings, POSTRON has quickly evolved into one of the leading vendors in this space with customers spanning across the USA.

“We are delighted to offer our range of POS solutions that are designed to ensure quick set-up, effortless use, and great convenience to restaurants and their clients,” says a representative from POSTRON. “For entrepreneurs and small business owners, our mission is to save money and time. Our POS devices ensure enterprise performance at an entry-level price.”

POSTRON provides a full-featured POS and online ordering platform for restaurants, which also includes a QR Code Menu. By integrating the self-order features with the point-of-sale system, POSTRON enables customers at restaurants to make orders on their smartphones by scanning the QR code.

POSTRON’s cloud-based restaurant platform is a versatile solution for all food and beverage service concepts, including Dine-in restaurant, Bar, Quick-serve restaurant, Café, teashop, bakery, Food truck, etc. It supports a host of features that help restaurants follow social distancing guidelines while providing full services to guests. These include QR ordering, online ordering and delivery, mobile contactless card readers, phone takeout and delivery, handheld POS system, self-ordering and payment for dine-in, curbside ordering, pickup and mobile payments, NFC payment, and preordering with timed printing to the kitchen.

“With various restrictions due to the recent pandemic, there is an increasing need for solutions that enable restaurants to adapt to social distancing while still maximizing revenue,” explains the representative from the company. “POSTRON’s solution helps these restaurants support social distancing guidelines. In addition, efficient tableside self-ordering and online ordering with quick and easy check printing and touchless payments processes give restaurant customers safer delivery and pickup experiences.”

POSTRON ensures that the products and solutions it offers are top-quality, long-lasting, and deliver high performance. The hardware devices are made of first-class material to strengthen durability and extend the usage life. All the products are thoroughly tested before they are released into the market. With stringent quality control measures and world-class processing standards, POSTRON has become a symbol of excellence and reliability in this niche.

Although POSTRON has a brief history of operation, the company has already set a gold standard for reliability, durability, and performance. Restaurant owners can have peace of mind that they dealing with a reputed supplier and can confidently install POSTRON’s platform for their business.

“We believe that small businesses deserve the new technology that can boost sales and upgrade customer experience,” notes the representative at the company. “That is why we cover virtually everything most restaurants will need in their daily operations. From affordability to functionality, our restaurant POS solution will be undoubtedly one of your top choices.”

As a top-rated provider of POS solutions for restaurants, POSTRON has a growing list of happy business owners who have shared positive reviews and testimonials about their experiences. The company stands behind its product and offers comprehensive training videos to help business owners set up the solutions at their premises. The company has a dedicated support team that is always there to help and answer all queries on the phone or by email.

The company is dedicated to providing a full-featured cloud-based POS solution coupled with a host of services that are vital for a modern restaurant that needs dependable and fast solutions. POSTRON empowers restaurants with the latest technology and allows them to spend more time focusing on serving their customers in the most efficient and safest possible way while maximizing revenue, even at limited guest capacity.

POSTRON pulls out all the stops to ensure that the comprehensive solution it offers would last the test of time and represent not just the brand’s name well, but also its reputation. The company strictly abides by the principle of “Quality Products, Affordable Price and Friendly Customer Service” and these are the values that drive the entire operation of the business. And, that is the secret behind their remarkable growth story since its inception.

About POSTRON

POSTRON is a premier vendor for flexible and versatile POS Solutions with integrated order management platform for all types of restaurants. The company is based in City Of Industry, CA.

