FaceDAO Officially Launches to Pay Users for Using their Data For Transactions

Revolutionary crypto socialfi app, FaceDAO, is set to disrupt the social media space with a unique model that gives ownership back to users and pays them for their data

It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the world of social media as FaceDAO announce their official launch. The app is breaking the tradition by rewarding users for using their data, as opposed to the norm of big platforms selling the information of users to advertisers without any compensation.

Data has been described by many as oxygen in the modern-day digital world due to the millions of people using the internet and the inherent power of online platforms to influence the decisions of users. A recent report revealed that Facebook, with over 2.85 billion monthly active users, generated over $114 billion in advertising revenue in 2021. The same goes with Instagram, Twitter, and other big platforms that have leveraged their massive number of users to earn from advertisers. Unfortunately, the major stakeholders in the tripartite agreement, users of the platform, receive no share of the earnings. However, FaceDAO looks set to change this narrative as the web 3.0 application launches to pay its users for sharing their personal information, rewarding them with $FACE tokens, with a user recently making a transaction similar to Bitcoin Pizza.

FaceDAO is designed to connect decentralized communities to interact with 100% real people. Described as the next-generation social media platform built on the blockchain, FaceDAO provides transparency, freedom of expression, and high-level security to its users. The application also enables users to connect their various online social media accounts.

Users of FaceDAO, including content creators and consumers, can earn $FACE through activities such as likes, comments, retweets, posts, chats, and a number of followers. FaceDAO also allows its users to earn through task rewards, invitation rewards, passive income, and admin roles.

In addition to rewarding users with ERC-20 token, $FACE, FaceDAO also ensures no privacy invasion as well as eliminates the possibility of fake accounts or bots, leveraging the combination of Al functionality and web 3.0 internet features.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JmOaxnLCL8

For further information about FaceDAO, visit – www.facedao.io. FaceDAO can also be found on YouTube, Discord, and Telegram.

