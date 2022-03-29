Washington, DC – The National Crypto Inclusion Council (NCIC) a Non-Profit organization is committed to maximizing opportunities for inclusion of all communities and will be addressing the following:

Provide education and improve public awareness of crypto

Promote crypto and fintech inclusion with leadership in the board room, workforce to community reinvestment.

Create awareness for U.S. consumers, investors, and businesses.

Promote equitable access to safe and affordable financial services.

Keep up to date with U.S. central bank as they explore digital currency (CBDC).

“NCIC will work together with national, local and regional community and partner organizations to ensure that everyone has equitable opportunities to participate and benefit in economic and social inclusion of crypto.” Stated, Fred Sotelo – Chairman of the Board

NCIC will continue to participate in public hearings with the following at the federal level: Congress, the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Presidential Working Group. Our goal is to educate community as policy impacting Crypto is developing.

“We are excited to meet our mission to provide education and improve public awareness of crypto and its use in both finance technology (Fintech) and as an alternative to traditional monetary systems and modes: Commodity, Fiat, Fiduciary, and Commercial.” Stated, Vu Nygen, Vice Chair of the Board

For More Info please contact:

Jaime Rojas

Rojas Communications

Phone: (202) 730-9906‬

Email: info@cryptoinclusion.org‬‬

www.cryptoinclusion.com

facebook.com/CryptoInclusion

The National Crypto Inclusion Council (NCIC) applauds effort for US Government Presidential Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.