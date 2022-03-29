Ty Grady Named to National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council

Jacksonville, Florida – March 29, 2022 – Ty Grady, Founder, and CEO of Freedom Financial Institute, Jacksonville, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Ty, who is a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country, as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Ty. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Ty Grady is a business and financial coach who specialized in leading and motivating teams to feel a renewed sense of purpose and also take real steps toward financial independence. The phenomenal business expert is also an author and has designed an online course that has enrolled students in 4 different countries.
Ty possesses over a decade of experience in banking, mortgage, and finance, and is also a former professor at two of the nations’ top universities, where he developed his passion for building programs and curricula. His current focus is launching a finance application for mobile technology, to expand access to financial resources and education to underserved markets.
Ty’s company, Freedom Financial Institute, develops programs for local municipalities and government agencies. And his other company, Freedom Financial Group Realty, is a boutique real estate investment firm that also provides real estate coaching and homeownership education.
Ty joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses.
The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Ty Grady as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Please click here to learn more about Freedom Financial Institute: www.freedomfinancialinstitute.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.
