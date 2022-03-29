SynthCraft – A Minecraft Server that Stands with Ukraine

SynthCraft is a community-based friendly survival server, with great staff and players! We have some cool features like McMMO, where you can level up by doing simple Minecraft stuff! As you first join, you will be a Stone rank, but you have the possibility to grow and progress in this server by doing Quests! We offer some cool tools, hats, and more! We really put a lot of effort into our community, playing here and chatting with the others is such a lovely feeling, you’ll feel right at home with us!
We support Ukraine, and together, have already donated 80 euros into charities helping out the families there. The image seen was made by a very own player of our server! And as a big thank you, the owner himself donated to a charity, and placed the build in the server spawn!
Our server IP: play.synthcraft.eu
Our Discord: discord.gg/SynthCraft
Our website: https://store.synthcraft.eu/
Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/synthcraftserver/
What is a Minecraft Server?
A Minecraft server is a player-owned or business-owned multiplayer game server for the 2011 Mojang video game Minecraft. Players can start their own server either by setting one up on a computer using software provided by Mojang, or by using a hosting provider so they can have their server run 24/7. Minecraft servers allow players to play online or via a local area network with other people. Internally, the game runs a server for single-player games, this was done in order to make the single player game experience consistent with the multiplayer experience and make it so that changes made to the game such as bug fixes apply to both single player games and multiplayer games. Minecraft multiplayer servers are guided by server operators, who have access to server commands such as setting the time of day and teleporting players. Operators can also set up plugins to change the mechanics of the server or add commands, among other features, and set up restrictions.
Media Contact
Company Name: Minebrowse
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2033018294
Country: United States
Website: https://minebrowse.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SynthCraft – A Minecraft Server that Stands with Ukraine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.