SynthCraft – A Minecraft Server that Stands with Ukraine

SynthCraft is a community-based friendly survival server, with great staff and players! We have some cool features like McMMO, where you can level up by doing simple Minecraft stuff! As you first join, you will be a Stone rank, but you have the possibility to grow and progress in this server by doing Quests! We offer some cool tools, hats, and more! We really put a lot of effort into our community, playing here and chatting with the others is such a lovely feeling, you’ll feel right at home with us!

We support Ukraine, and together, have already donated 80 euros into charities helping out the families there. The image seen was made by a very own player of our server! And as a big thank you, the owner himself donated to a charity, and placed the build in the server spawn!

Our server IP: play.synthcraft.eu

Our Discord: discord.gg/SynthCraft

Our website: https://store.synthcraft.eu/

Our Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/synthcraftserver/

What is a Minecraft Server?

A Minecraft server is a player-owned or business-owned multiplayer game server for the 2011 Mojang video game Minecraft. Players can start their own server either by setting one up on a computer using software provided by Mojang, or by using a hosting provider so they can have their server run 24/7. Minecraft servers allow players to play online or via a local area network with other people. Internally, the game runs a server for single-player games, this was done in order to make the single player game experience consistent with the multiplayer experience and make it so that changes made to the game such as bug fixes apply to both single player games and multiplayer games. Minecraft multiplayer servers are guided by server operators, who have access to server commands such as setting the time of day and teleporting players. Operators can also set up plugins to change the mechanics of the server or add commands, among other features, and set up restrictions.

