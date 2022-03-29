George Stamas: Celebrating The Greek who achieved the Australian Dream

Award-winning entrepreneur and philanthropist, George Stamas, continues to push boundaries as he celebrates Greek independence with the world
George Stamas has shown the possibility of reaching the greatest heights, irrespective of geographical or language barrier, with the Greek Australian going across borders to champion laudable causes. The feats achieved by George highlights the resilience of Greeks, amidst the celebration of the country’s independence. The Greek Australian of the year has made a name for himself not only in the business world but also as a philanthropist, championing several laudable causes in Australia and other parts of the world.
The business environment remains dynamic and has become increasingly competitive. Recent stats that reveal that about 50% of businesses fail to make it to their fifth anniversary further substantiates this claim. Consequently, feats such as the achievements by George Stamas are worth celebrating, further giving credence to the AM recognition awarded to George Stamas.
The successful entrepreneur and director of the Epworth Medical Foundation was recognised for his significant service to the community through the not-for-profit sector and to business. George was able to shrug off a not-too-rosy start to his professional career to make the best of the situation and grow his portfolio as an entrepreneur.
George Stamas became the principal and managing director of property maintenance firm, GJK Facility Services, in 1987, and has practically transformed the fortunes of the company since taking over. He also played a major role in the process of establishing GJK Indigenous Solutions and the Hellenic Museum in Melbourne, leveraging his years of experience in the facility management industry.
In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, George has extended his goodwill to the needy, working with a plethora of projects, such as The Hunger Project Australia, Open Family Australia, and the Kids Cancer Project. His businesses have also become major employers of labour, with over 3,000 persons in New Zealand and Australia under his payroll.
The efforts of George Stamas have not gone unnoticed, with multiple awards and recognitions to his name. The AM recipient scooped the Excellence in Sustainability Business Award from the City of Yarra in 2012, as well as an Australian Business Award, for Community Contribution, for commitment to the Public Tenant Employment Program, 2011, and a host of others.
For further information about George Stamas and his works, visit – https://www.georgestamas.com/.
