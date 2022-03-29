Celebrating life through camping, music, art, consciousness, and community.

Sanctorium is a collective that hosts co-created festivals every full moon. Their first event is set to launch on May 13th-16th, 2022 on seven acres of private land in Joshua Tree, CA.

Through transcendent experiences of art, music and consciousness, participants unlock new levels of imagination. The Sanctorium experience is a journey through three-dimensional surrealist superstructures, mind-altering environments, and interactive installations.

“From world-renowned DJs to indigenous drum circles, your nights in the desert will never be forgotten. Follow the path of the moonlight as you uncover fire dancers, masquerades, and avant-garde performers in whimsical costumes,” said Xariel, the company’s founder.

Sanctorium aims at building a strong community and allowing opportunities for up and coming artists to gain exposure.

“The mission of our festivals is to connect to our truest selves, to our community, and to the nature that surrounds us.”

Tickets are on sale now and include access to all monthly events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.thesanctorium.org

Media Contact

Company Name: Sanctorium

Contact Person: Xariel

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.thesanctorium.org

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sanctorium Is Set To Hit Mojave Desert With Its Extraordinary Monthly Festivals