Sanctorium is a collective that hosts co-created festivals every full moon. Their first event is set to launch on May 13th-16th, 2022 on seven acres of private land in Joshua Tree, CA.
Through transcendent experiences of art, music and consciousness, participants unlock new levels of imagination. The Sanctorium experience is a journey through three-dimensional surrealist superstructures, mind-altering environments, and interactive installations.
“From world-renowned DJs to indigenous drum circles, your nights in the desert will never be forgotten. Follow the path of the moonlight as you uncover fire dancers, masquerades, and avant-garde performers in whimsical costumes,” said Xariel, the company’s founder.
Sanctorium aims at building a strong community and allowing opportunities for up and coming artists to gain exposure.
“The mission of our festivals is to connect to our truest selves, to our community, and to the nature that surrounds us.”
Tickets are on sale now and include access to all monthly events throughout the year.
For more information, visit www.thesanctorium.org
Media Contact
Company Name: Sanctorium
Contact Person: Xariel
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.thesanctorium.org
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sanctorium Is Set To Hit Mojave Desert With Its Extraordinary Monthly Festivals
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.