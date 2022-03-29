UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili warmly welcomed Dr Dario Item, the new Permanent Representative of Antigua and Barbuda

“Antigua and Barbuda's Embassy in Madrid”

Antigua and Barbuda recently became the 160th member state of the UNWTO, and the eighth in the Caribbean region.

Madrid, Spain – March 29th, 2022 – The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has appointed Dr. Dario Item as its Permanent Representative to the UNWTO and Head of its Permanent Mission to the Organization.

Dr. Item has already served as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain since 2018, when Antigua and Barbuda opened its first embassy in Madrid, the first one in Continental Europe. He is also accredited as Ambassador to the Principality of Monaco and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili has already had many meetings with Dr. Dario Item at UNWTO headquarters in Madrid. The first time was in March 2021 when they made a joint announcement on the urgency of sharing vaccines with Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in order to jumpstart tourism as soon as possible.

Antigua and Barbuda is counting on the support of the UNWTO to boost tourism in a sustainable way, ensuring economic growth and social opportunities.

Dr. DARIO ITEM, LL.M

PhD. Dr. iur. Dr. rer. pol. oec.

Attorney-at-law TEP

