The New Immersion Hand Blender and Masticating Juicer from Koios Shop Is Out Now

Koios, a smart home appliance, and gadget brand has recently launched two new products to make everyday living more convenient. It has launched KOIOS 800W Immersion Hand Blender, 5-in-1 Low Noise Stick Mixer, and Koios B5100 Masticating Juicer with Reversible and Quiet Motor.
“People all over the world trust KOIOS to make daily living a little more enjoyable. The latest gadgets from our stable intend to do just that. The Hand Blender and the Juicer will contribute towards making like easy and saving time”, said a spokesperson from the brand.
KOIOS 800W Immersion Hand Blender, 5-in-1 Low Noise Stick Mixer comes with a 2-year warranty. With this blender, one can enhance the mixing effect and ensure the ingredients are smoothly blended. This is possible because of its 304 stainless steel blades. The blades are welded together so that they don’t fall over time. It is equipped with an 800ML food processor. Even the food processor blades come with a titanium coating so that the blades are strong enough to effortlessly cut meat cheese, dried fruits, onion, herbs, garlic, and vegetables. The stick blender allows people to re-blend and is perfect for stirring vegetables and making soup.
The second product, Koios B5100 Masticating Juicer comes with a reversible and quiet motor. The slow masticating feature yields 60-80% more juice than centrifugal juicers and the juice can be stored for up to 72 hours. These juicers rotate at a speed of 80 RPM and preserve vitamins, enzymes, minerals, trace minerals, and nutrients so that the juice is high in nutrition. One of the significant features of Koios B5100 Masticating Juicer is that it has a Twin Juicing Program with Reverse Function. This function allows the user to prevent clogging by controlling the direction in normal/reverse motion.
Both KOIOS 800W Immersion Hand Blender, 5-in-1 Low Noise Stick Mixer, and Koios B5100 Masticating Juicer with Reversible and Quiet Motor are created with the latest technology to promote healthy and smart living. Visit the website to explore these amazing innovations.
For more information, please visit: www.koiosshop.com
Media Contact
Company Name: KOIOS
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.koiosshop.com
