Emmanuel S. E. Leigh Releases The Second Edition Of Financial Structures in Sierra Leone

Mr. Leigh delves more into the financial structures of Sierra Leone as releases the second edition of the popular expository Financial Structures in Sierra Leone. The author, who worked as a senior civil servant in Sierra Leone for over two decades holding senior accounting positions at the Treasury and some Government Ministries and Departments, leverages his years of experience in the system to give readers a better understanding of the practices of different stakeholders.
Sierra Leone ranks as one of the smallest nations in Africa and the 118th largest country in the world in terms of size. However, the country with over 8 million people, currently boasts of a diverse financial system, which has continued to evolve over the years, amidst the emergence of several solutions from a wide range of services providers. However, citizens of the West African nations, as well as millions of other people across the globe, still do not have a good understanding of the developing financial system, which is where Mr. Leigh is looking to be helpful as he releases “Financial Structures in Sierra Leone – Second Edition.”
The author looks at the formal and informal sectors of the financial structure in Sierra Leone as well as the features of the system, exploring the operations of different stakeholders, including the Central Bank (Bank of Sierra Leone), specialized institutions and their customers – small and medium scale businesses and individuals. Mr. Leigh examines the series of local and international events that have affected the financial system of the country and how Sierra Leone has responded to such occurrences. The book looks at the effect of the Ebola outbreak, the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the debt profile of the country and its effects on the financial system and economy of Sierra Leone.
Financial Structures in Sierra Leone – Second Edition is currently available on Amazon in Kindle and Soft Pasta versions.
About Emmanuel S. E. Leigh
Mr. Leigh is a retired senior civil servant that held several key positions. He earned his first degree in Business Administration at the University of Cincinnati, U. S. A. in 1979 and a Master’s degree in Business Administration at the University of Birmingham, the UK in 1989. He participated in a ten-week course for Public Finance in 1985 at the International Monetary Fund Institute and authored a paper on ‘Government Financial Management in Sierra Leone’ (Unpublished), written for the United Nations Department for Technical Corporation for Development. Mr. Leigh also lectured on a part-time basis, at the Institute of Public Administration and Management, University of Sierra Leone.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Emmanuel S. E. Leigh
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TZ11R7B
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Emmanuel S. E. Leigh Releases The Second Edition Of Financial Structures in Sierra Leone
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
