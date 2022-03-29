Can ASEAN Universities thrive in the next Decades? Dialogues on Asian Universities sets to reveal the truth

The webinar titled How can ASEAN Universities Thrive in the Next Decade?, promises to engage higher educators, leaders and practitioners, education and national talent sharing strategy policy makers across Asia and Europe. The webinar revolves around finding sustainable solutions to the inequality in the growth of the Universities. The double edged sword of benefits from multilateralists and increasing challenge by growing protectionists will be explicated and resolved.
Moderated by Professor Tan, the knowledge packed webinar presents Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr. Mohd. Hamdi Abd. Shukor and Bundhit Eua-arporn the two leading thought leaders, mavens and practitioners across Asian higher education will share from their wealth of experiences.
Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr. Mohd. Hamdi Abd. Shukor received his Bachelor of Engineering with Honors from Imperial College, London, Englad. He further badged his Master of Science in Advanced Manufacturing and Management Technology from the University of Manchester Institute of Sciennce and Technology, United Kingdom. Above all, he is the president of Thailand’s number one university, Chulalongkorn University.
On the other hand, Professor Dato’ Ir. Dr. Mohd. Hamdi Abd. Shukor holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) degree from the Imperial College, London, England; a Master of Science degree in Advanced Manufacturing and Management Technology from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, United Kingdom; and a Doctor of Engineering degree from Kyoto University, Japan. His astounding academic excellence as well as his remarkable leadership quality has accorded him the vice chancellor and leader of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Malaya respectively.
The moderator, Professor Tan is the President of National University of Singapore and Professor of Mathematics. He is the Chair of Universities 21, a leading global network of 27 research-intensive universities, and is a member of the Singapore’s Future Economy Council.
The road to redesigning ASEAN Universities’ human capital for the future of work is a bumpy one; it demands participation from all sectors of the nation. However, this webinar sets to equip the populace with all the resources to achieve this goal.
To register or learn more about the webinar, log on to the webinar page.
About Dialogues on Asian Universities (DAU)
Dialogues on Asian Universities (DAU) is a not-for-profit platform that convenes higher education leaders regionally and globally to discuss and understand the next chapter of higher education in Asia. DAU was co-founded by Tony F Chan, President of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Da Hsuan Feng, former Vice President of Research at the University of Texas Dallas , Max Lu, Special Projects Lead at Bloomberg Media, and Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.
