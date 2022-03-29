LOOPCV to Offer First Platform to Find and Apply Jobs for Job Seekers

Loopcv (https://loopcv.pro), United Kingdom based company, announced today that it is offering swift job finding services and an automatic application of jobs on behalf of their candidates. This is the first platform and offer of its kind in the industry. The company’s services are open to all worldwide candidates and guarantees to fill in the gap between candidates who are in need of jobs and recruiting agencies.
“This is an opportunity to find jobs without undergoing the usual difficulties that arise in the course of job hunting,” said George Avgenakis, CEO Loopcv. “The company takes up the task of matching recruiters with candidates whose profile fits into the needed job description. We are confident in our ability to identify job opportunities that best suit a candidate and go ahead to apply for such jobs on behalf of them.”
There are certain tools which can assist job seekers to strategically structure their job searches in a manner that will guarantee their finding jobs which suit their profile. Such tools are made available by Loopcv for their candidates and this gives them an advantage over people who still use the traditional job searching methods.
Loopcv works together with universities, career coaches and boot camps, providing them with specific tools which enables their candidates to stay ahead of the game and identify opportunities related to their profile and get recruited way faster than other people who do not work with Loopcv. “There are easier ways to get things done these days. People are often advised to work smart and maximize opportunities such as this one,” George Avgenakis added.
Candidates who have used our services can attest to the efficacy of our methods. Having done the necessary legwork to match our candidates with the best suited jobs for them, we were able to combat the frustration that may come with searching for a job. We achieved this by utilizing AI and Machine learning and automatically applying for jobs on behalf of our candidates.
For more information, visit (https://loopcv.pro)
Media Contact
Company Name: Loopcv LTD
Contact Person: George Avgenakis, CEO
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://loopcv.pro
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: LOOPCV to Offer First Platform to Find and Apply Jobs for Job Seekers
