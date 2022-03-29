Fulfillment Management Group, Inc. Introduces Its Cloud-based Third-party Logistics and Order Fulfillment Platform

Fulfillment Management Group, Inc. looks on course to challenge the status quo in the global third-party logistics industry as the 3PL company launches a technology-based all-inclusive platform to handle the different aspects of business processes. The Cloud-based third-party logistics and order fulfillment platform is designed to suit the diverse needs of different categories of users, with features and functionality that stand it out from similar solutions.
There has been a steady growth in the demand for logistics and order fulfilment services across the globe. According to a report published by Reportlinker.com, an award-winning research firm, the global third-party logistics market size is expected to reach $1,998.73 billion by 2030, driven by new technologies and solutions. Despite the amazing figures from the industry and the seemingly great feats achieved by service providers, businesses still struggle to access the best solutions in terms of comprehensiveness and quality. However, Marc Aptakin and his team at Fulfillment Management Group, Inc. seems to have mastered the art of delivering an all-in-one experience to clients as demonstrated with the launch of their technology-based platform.
The platform is designed to help users to effectively manage their order, inventory, and returns, with an easy-to-navigate interface that makes the process seamless. Features of the solution include integration with online retail platforms, such as Ebay and Amazon, Shopify and Walmart, network of shipping agents to ensure proximity to customers, management of Amazon returns, and a powerful logistics SaaS. Other benefits of the cloud-based platform include fast transportation and flexible terms, optimization and automation of transportation, as well as expansion of network in the field of cargo transportation.
For further information about the platform and other solutions from Fulfillment Management Group, Inc., visit – https://fulfillmentmanagementusa.com/.
About Fulfillment Management Group, Inc.
Fulfillment Management Group, Inc. is a logistics and order fulfillment company, led by Marc Aptakin. The goal of the company is to create solutions that automate the business process and other clients to focus on order important aspects of growing their brand.
