Joshua Dinnerman's Golfview Magazine is Increasing its PGA Tour Coverage will Now Cover the PGA FedEx Cup Competition

Joshua Dinnerman, the publisher of Golfview Magazine, is pleased to announce that his company has been approved to provide coverage for the PGA FedEx Cup competition. The FedEx Cup season is ongoing, and Golfview will be expected to bring its A-rated golf tours coverage to the offshoot of the PGA Tour. Golfview Magazine has been a preferred destination for the best golf coverage of the PGA Tour and intends to keep up its services by covering more divisions of the PGA Tour.
“Golfview Magazine’s coverage of FedEx-related golf events is a very relevant format and sponsor program for our readers,” explained an enthused Joshua Dinnerman, CEO and Founder of Golfview Magazine. “We are excited to cover the FedEx Cup as it is clearly an important focus for some of the best players on the PGA Tour.”
Golfview Magazine provides timely coverage of each tournament under the PGA Tour and insightful reviews of the players in a clean and well-poised design that highlights the best playing moments from each round of play. The FedExCup is a season-long points competition that culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events to determine the FedExCup Champion. Golfview will be providing top-notch coverage for the competition and others in the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour organizes week-to-week events, including The Players Championship, FedEx Cup events, and biennial Presidents Cup. It also runs the main tournaments on five other tours: PGA Tour Champions, the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour China, and PGA Tour Latinoamérica. The PGA Tour operates six tours. Three of them are primarily contested in the U.S., and the other three are international developmental tours centered on a specific country or region.
With this new coverage extension, Joshua Dinnerman and his Golfview Magazine will continue to offer golfers worldwide an unmatched collection of fancy photos featuring many golf celebrities, entertainment, and lifestyle news. Joshua Dinnerman further iterated that the magazine’s blog will be redefined to ensure the provision of useful tips on the tournament competition and travel guides to local places, including real estate reviews.
About Joshua Dinnerman
Joshua Dinnerman created Golfview in 1993 as a Japanese language publication covering the best travel information and detail on professional play, equipment, real estate, and industry news. Golfview has expanded to feature information in Chinese, English, and Korean in recent years.
