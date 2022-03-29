Latina Social Entrepreneur Celebrates Women's Month With Her First NFT Collection

Female entrepreneur and passionate women's empowerment advocate, Claudia Pinto, celebrated women’s month with the launch her first NFT collection, CryptoDiva

Claudia Pinto has taken her women empowerment advocacy a notch higher as she launches the CryptoDiva collection, a project of NFT’s For Good Causes, featuring 10,000 unique tokens. The debut NFT collection is launched to celebrate International Women’s Month, as Claudia Pinto seeks to inspire more women across the globe to be a part of the digital economy.

“Nothing is impossible if you set your mind to it, I want to lead other women specially of my generation to also join the NFT world.” – Claudia Pinto. “Our first drop, CryptoDiva, a randomly generated collection of NFT’s on the Ethereum blockchain, consists of 10,000 tokens. We will pay it forward by donating a percentage from the proceeds of the sale of each token to non-profit organizations and causes that support girls and women to be empowered, educated, loved and cared for. Find a CryptoDiva for yourself or share it with a friend.”

The impact of women in society and the development of the world cannot be overemphasized. Unfortunately, the gender still struggles to get the deserved recognition. Over the years, a plethora of initiatives have been developed to empower women and help erase the bias. However, Claudia Pinto is bringing the cause to the digital world as she creates NFT’s For Good Causes and the subsequent launch of the CryptoDiva collection.

Claudia who is devoted to giving back to her community already got the support from the popular actress and philanthropist at heart, Ana De La Reguera, who is not only devoted to her two non-profit organizations but truly understands the true meaning of women empowerment, Claudia hopes for many others to follow.

The launch of the project is particularly timely, as the NFTs market is currently gaining momentum worldwide. It also coincided with the celebration of Women’s Month.

As a social enterprise, NFT’s For Good Causes will be paying forward by donating 30% of the proceeds from the CryptoDiva NFT collection and so far it is partnering with ONE Children’s Foundation, which supports immigrant girls and women in shelters across the border as well as families all together, and Treasures, a nonprofit that seeks to equip and empower women in the adult industry and survivors of trafficking worldwide. The plan is to keep adding benefitting organizations who are doing a great work supporting girls and women.

You can view the CryptoDiva on OpenSea.io and mint it on the dedicated website https://cryptodiva.me using a MetaMask.io Wallet. The campaign continues across social media, including Twitter and Instagram @CryptoDivaNFTS.

For further information about CryptoDiva and other projects from NFT’s For Good Causes and to collaborate with the Social Enterprise, visit – https://nftsforgoodcauses.com

About NFT’s For Good Causes

NFT’s For Good Causes is a social enterprise founded by Social Entrepreneur, Claudia Pinto who is bringing together creators, artists, non-profits, collectors and social entrepreneurs into the digital world to pay it forward in the real world.

