Noyafa Launches The Customized Noyafa NF-112-2 Industrial Endoscope

The team at Noyafa has reiterated their commitment to challenging the status quo in the endoscopy industry, a claim substantiated by the recently launched NOYAFA 112-2. The customized, industrial POE tester offers a unique and great combination of premium quality, versatility, and relative affordability to deliver an all-inclusive experience to different categories of users. NOYAFA 112-2 is designed to compete favorably with products coming from other top brands, in terms of user-friendliness, features and functionality, without the need to require customers to pay using a difficult way whatsoever.
The multi-billion-dollar endoscopy industry continues to evolve, amidst the emergence of different brands and solutions providers world wide. However, many of the available products are often exorbitantly priced, which is where Noyafa seeks to change the narrative with the launch of the Noyafa 112-2.
The cable tester manufacturer is offering a great solution that matches the biggest companies in the industry without requiring customers to break the bank. Noyafa 112-2 requires no software installation and comes with a 1080P HD Endoscope camera and a 4.3-inch color LCD screen for easier and better live analysis. It also has IP67 waterproof, six adjustable LED lights for clear image even under dark conditions, long focal distance between 1.6 inch and 198 inches, and a stiff yet flexible 5M Semi-Rigid cable. The industrial Endoscope has a rechargeable battery with up to 3 to 4 hours span and also can be used in a variety of purposes, including car maintenance, mechanical inspection, pipe repair, household appliance inspection, house maintenance, wall structure inspection, and sewer or drain inspection.
Features and benefits of the Noyafa 112-2 as well as other products from the company include 1 Year warranty and life-time maintenance, 30 Experienced QC & QA with 20 Sets Testing Equipment, complete product information provided, and 20,000 Square Meter Self owned Industrial Park as production base.
For further information about Noyafa 112-2 and other products from Shenzhen Noyafa Technology, kindly visit – https://www.noyafa.net/
About Shenzhen Noyafa Technology Co. Limited
Shenzhen Noyafa Technology Co. Limited is a manufacturer of innovative measuring instruments of global repute. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company has a global presence, exporting all over the world, especially to Russia, Germany, Poland, America, and Brazil. The company has achieved tremendous feats in a relatively short while, especially in the endoscopy industry, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver solutions to meet the growing and diverse needs of different categories of customers. NOYAFA seeks to continue evolving in the industry by adopting public opinions on products, to optimize their solutions and deliver an amazing experience to users.
Media Contact
Company Name: SHENZHEN NOYAFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
Contact Person: Lorry Liu
Email: Send Email
Phone: 86-13713915094 / 0086-0755-27530990
Address:Wanjing Business Center, #2506 Xinyu Road, Xinqiao
City: Baoan
State: Shenzhen
Country: China
Website: https://www.noyafa.net/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Noyafa Launches The Customized Noyafa NF-112-2 Industrial Endoscope
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.