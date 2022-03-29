Noyafa Launches The Customized Noyafa NF-112-2 Industrial Endoscope

Innovative providers of testing tools and cable testers, Shenzhen Noyafa Technology Co., Limited, announce the launch of the Noyafa NF-112-2 Industrial Endoscope with 4.3 inch LCD color screen.

The team at Noyafa has reiterated their commitment to challenging the status quo in the endoscopy industry, a claim substantiated by the recently launched NOYAFA 112-2. The customized, industrial POE tester offers a unique and great combination of premium quality, versatility, and relative affordability to deliver an all-inclusive experience to different categories of users. NOYAFA 112-2 is designed to compete favorably with products coming from other top brands, in terms of user-friendliness, features and functionality, without the need to require customers to pay using a difficult way whatsoever.

The multi-billion-dollar endoscopy industry continues to evolve, amidst the emergence of different brands and solutions providers world wide. However, many of the available products are often exorbitantly priced, which is where Noyafa seeks to change the narrative with the launch of the Noyafa 112-2.

The cable tester manufacturer is offering a great solution that matches the biggest companies in the industry without requiring customers to break the bank. Noyafa 112-2 requires no software installation and comes with a 1080P HD Endoscope camera and a 4.3-inch color LCD screen for easier and better live analysis. It also has IP67 waterproof, six adjustable LED lights for clear image even under dark conditions, long focal distance between 1.6 inch and 198 inches, and a stiff yet flexible 5M Semi-Rigid cable. The industrial Endoscope has a rechargeable battery with up to 3 to 4 hours span and also can be used in a variety of purposes, including car maintenance, mechanical inspection, pipe repair, household appliance inspection, house maintenance, wall structure inspection, and sewer or drain inspection.

Features and benefits of the Noyafa 112-2 as well as other products from the company include 1 Year warranty and life-time maintenance, 30 Experienced QC & QA with 20 Sets Testing Equipment, complete product information provided, and 20,000 Square Meter Self owned Industrial Park as production base.

For further information about Noyafa 112-2 and other products from Shenzhen Noyafa Technology, kindly visit – https://www.noyafa.net/

About Shenzhen Noyafa Technology Co. Limited

Shenzhen Noyafa Technology Co. Limited is a manufacturer of innovative measuring instruments of global repute. Headquartered in Shenzhen, the company has a global presence, exporting all over the world, especially to Russia, Germany, Poland, America, and Brazil. The company has achieved tremendous feats in a relatively short while, especially in the endoscopy industry, leveraging the latest technologies to deliver solutions to meet the growing and diverse needs of different categories of customers. NOYAFA seeks to continue evolving in the industry by adopting public opinions on products, to optimize their solutions and deliver an amazing experience to users.

