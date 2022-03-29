UNITAR and Columbia Business School Executive Education to Train Social Entrepreneurs in Digital Health

29 March, 2022 – Hiroshima, Japan – The two institutions have recently signed an agreement for cooperation including running a training course UNITAR Social Entrepreneurship with Digital Health in Africa and the Middle East that by the end of March. The collaboration seeks to spark innovation using Columbia Business School’s world-class knowledge.
The course will train learners on key trends in social entrepreneurship that use digital technologies for health, as well as challenges and opportunities in the field. Participants from the regions will learn about the role of technology – including artificial intelligence and analytics – in health care, and gain cutting-edge knowledge to bring positive change to their societies.
“Columbia Business School and UNITAR Division for Prosperity share a unified vision to develop future change-makers who are not only equipped, but continuously inspired, to create positive impact using the knowledge and resources that this programme will deliver,” says Mr. Pierre Yared, the MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School.
“UNITAR Division for Prosperity is excited to collaborate with one of the most innovative and advanced institutions in the world. This training will equip women and young people with the tools to change their communities and, indeed, the world,” says Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity.
UNITAR Division for Prosperity has been training nearly 2,200 women and young people in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Sahel Region to learn about digital technologies to use them in addressing critical needs in their communities in 2021.
For more information, please contact:
Yoko Morita, Division for Prosperity
prosperity_communications@unitar.org
About Columbia Business School Executive Education
Columbia Business School Executive Education provides executives from across industries and sectors with the tools, frameworks, and learnings needed to lead and excel. Designed for high-impact business leaders, our offerings include over 60 non-degree, open-enrollment programs in leadership, strategy and innovation, finance and investing, marketing, and more — available in person, live online, or online — as well as a unique certificate path and custom program opportunities.
More info: https://execed.business.columbia.edu/
About UNITAR, Division for Prosperity
The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world.
More info: https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity
UNITAR 7 bis, Avenue de la Paix, CH-1202 Geneva 2, Switzerland
T: +41 22 917 8400, E: info@unitar.orgwww.unitar.org
Media Contact
Company Name: UNITAR
Contact Person: Yoko Morita
Email: Send Email
Country: Japan
Website: http://unitar.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.