UNITAR and Columbia Business School Executive Education to Train Social Entrepreneurs in Digital Health

United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Division for Prosperity and Columbia Business School Executive Education (New York, USA) will launch a new partnership on digital health and technologies.

29 March, 2022 – Hiroshima, Japan – The two institutions have recently signed an agreement for cooperation including running a training course UNITAR Social Entrepreneurship with Digital Health in Africa and the Middle East that by the end of March. The collaboration seeks to spark innovation using Columbia Business School’s world-class knowledge.

The course will train learners on key trends in social entrepreneurship that use digital technologies for health, as well as challenges and opportunities in the field. Participants from the regions will learn about the role of technology – including artificial intelligence and analytics – in health care, and gain cutting-edge knowledge to bring positive change to their societies.

“Columbia Business School and UNITAR Division for Prosperity share a unified vision to develop future change-makers who are not only equipped, but continuously inspired, to create positive impact using the knowledge and resources that this programme will deliver,” says Mr. Pierre Yared, the MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School.

“UNITAR Division for Prosperity is excited to collaborate with one of the most innovative and advanced institutions in the world. This training will equip women and young people with the tools to change their communities and, indeed, the world,” says Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director, UNITAR Division for Prosperity.

UNITAR Division for Prosperity has been training nearly 2,200 women and young people in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Sahel Region to learn about digital technologies to use them in addressing critical needs in their communities in 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Yoko Morita, Division for Prosperity

prosperity_communications@unitar.org

About Columbia Business School Executive Education

Columbia Business School Executive Education provides executives from across industries and sectors with the tools, frameworks, and learnings needed to lead and excel. Designed for high-impact business leaders, our offerings include over 60 non-degree, open-enrollment programs in leadership, strategy and innovation, finance and investing, marketing, and more — available in person, live online, or online — as well as a unique certificate path and custom program opportunities.

More info: https://execed.business.columbia.edu/

About UNITAR, Division for Prosperity

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) provides innovative learning solutions to enhance global and country-level action for a better future. Located in Hiroshima, the Division for Prosperity trains present and future change-makers from developing countries, particularly youth and women, so they may shape a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous world.

More info: https://www.unitar.org/sustainable-development-goals/prosperity

UNITAR 7 bis, Avenue de la Paix, CH-1202 Geneva 2, Switzerland

T: +41 22 917 8400, E: info@unitar.orgwww.unitar.org

