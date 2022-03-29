WNJRadio.com – NYC Announces Advertising Space for Local and Online Businesses

WNJRadio.com – NYC said they would provide advertising space and 1-hour blocks of online radio stream time to businesses and show hosts in a recent public announcement.

March 29, 2022 – WNJRadio.com–NYC, an American online radio station that can be heard via an internet stream from WNJRadio.com and iOS, Android, and Windows devices in the U.S., has recently announced that they will be providing stream-time to locals on their radio station. The company said that this was targeted at encouraging online businesses to advertise using their platform, which has access to thousands of online radio listeners, and also to provide an opportunity for up and coming radio hosts and presenters to announce themselves to the world and showcase their talent while also gaining some valuable experience that would be helpful later in their careers.

WNJRadio.com started by talking about its partnership with some of the biggest names in the online radio industry. They listed names such as iHeartRadio, Tunein, and Live365 as some of the partners they are collaborating within the radio industry. They explained that this relationship with other more prominent stations should be a testament to their reach and the amount of clout they hold within the online radio industry. According to them, it should be a big encouragement to anyone willing to work with them because the exposure they are likely to get is beyond measurable.

They also added that they have great listening numbers, so anyone working with them is sure to reach a broad audience. WNJRadio.com further explained that being an online broadcaster has a greater reach than terrestrial stations. This is because, in the modern world, everyone has access to a smart device. As long as one can connect to the internet, they can access WNJRadio.com – NYC, and this could be from any device, including gaming consoles, Smart T.V.s, connected cars, tablets, wearables, and smartphones.

The radio company concluded by pointing out that they’ve received positive feedback from listeners, which speaks volumes on their reputation and overall record. WNJRadio.com said listeners loved their diverse content, covering topics such as celebrity gossip, political opinion, health and wellness, religious programs, sports talk, and from time to time, they also have D.J. music shows and entertainment news. This, they said, should be an encouragement to advertisers because they get to reach a very wide demographic all at once using one advertising channel.

About WNJradio.com – NYC

WNJRadio.com – NYC is an online radio station operating in stereo 24/7, 365. They have a mixed-variety music format, so you’re sure to find something you’ll love. They are radioactive in keeping within DMCA guidelines and stream with full music licensing coverage in the USA, Canada, and the U.K. For more information or queries, feel free to reach out to them through their various online channels.

