Remarkable Interior Designer Landon Marsh Is Changing Home Decor Game With His Signature Glamorous Style

One classic misconception about interior design is that it simply deals with decorating and beautifying a place. But what most people do not know is that it is also a science that addresses the crucial aspect of improving a space by making it more efficient and functional. As such, it is essential to look for a trusted service provider like Landon Marsh.
Hailing from Nicholasville, Kentucky, the gifted 18-year-old interior designer is making waves for his remarkable work. He specializes in glamorous aesthetics, grand designs, and captivating decor. Because of his keen eye and impeccable taste, the young man had the incredible opportunity to work with several celebrities, including Chief Keef, Polo G, Sierra Gates, Yandy Smith-Harris, and many others.
Yet, despite his success and impressive accomplishments, Landon Marsh’s journey was not an easy one. After all, the young professional felt like his ideas were not welcome in his hometown as most people there prefer muted designs and rustic looks.
Nevertheless, the dedicated individual persevered and continued to pursue his passion for interior design, and in April of 2018, he founded the venture, Most Glam Homes of Insta. He was only 14 years old when he started the Interior Design and Home Decor brand.
Still, it hit the ground running and rapidly grew, earning over 10,000 followers in its first week alone. Since then, he consistently honed his craft, and Landon Marsh has become one of the country’s most esteemed interior designers and home decorators. Now, his IG page has amassed a follower count of more than 105,000.
On top of that, he has started other enterprises, including Most Glam Homes Construction, which focuses on building and managing the construction of new homes as well as renovations.
This time, however, the extraordinary individual is collaborating and doing projects with the seasoned Interior Design company Luxury Home Interiors LLC. Together with his equally brilliant partner Dee, he travels all around the United States designing and remodeling homes.
As the dynamic duo proudly shared, “We’re a one-stop shop from the construction and design to furniture and accessories. Most interior designers just design, and then you have to sub everything out. But we offer it all.”
Aside from their unrivaled expertise, Landon and Dee both have a very extra, bold, and modern glam style that most designers do not have. This confidence in making bold choices is what makes the duo stand out against all competition.
The outstanding interior designer has undoubtedly solidified his reputation as an authority in the industry. In the coming years, the creative young man plans to scale his reach and connect with more clients who wish to have a touch of Landon Marsh in their homes.
To learn more about Landon Marsh and Most Glam Homes of Insta, check them out on Instagram. You can also visit Most Glam Homes Construction here.
Media Contact
Company Name: Most Glam Homes
Contact Person: Landon Marsh
Email: Send Email
Phone: 859-693-2567
Country: United States
Website: https://www.instagram.com/most_glam_homes_of_insta/
