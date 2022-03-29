KyberByChris Is Now Amongst The Top 10 Kyber Crystal Sellers on Etsy

KyberbyChris is a macro influencer who wants to expand his reach further as he looks to become a verified member on TikTok that can give him much better credibility. Popular among small Star Wars groups on TikTok, his hashtag on TikTok already has over 14 million views. Recently, he was also featured in the list of top kyber crystal sellers by SaberSourcing.
He was always interested in 3D printing and Star Wars, even during the pandemic, which is why he decided to start a small-scale business. While it took some time for the business to grow and flourish, things started to take off when he started posting the content on TikTok. He has more than 185k people on TikTok who regularly follow his content.
One of the key spokesmen for the company was quoted as saying, “As a company dealing in custom kyber crystals, we make it a point to leave no stone unturned to cater to as many people as we can. I want to grow in popularity, and this is why I am putting in my best efforts to get the verified badge as this will do wonders to my fan following and the kind of credibility I have in my line of business.”
While he has a lot of followers on TikTok, he still needs to go a long way for the sake of truly pushing his business to the top pinnacle. He wants to be sure that he can have a larger and bigger customer base to target, as this will allow him to grow manifold. These crystals have always been his passion, and therefore he is looking for ways by which he can truly collaborate with new people and push it to the top rung of the ladder.
Those who would like to know more about the type of crystals he sells and even the ones who would simply like to know more about what he is up to and keep tabs on his work should make it a point to visit https://vm.tiktok.com/ZTdaUNAVW/ or his Etsy shop https://www.etsy.com/shop/KyberByChris
About KyberbyChris
KyberbyChris has always been interested in 3D printing and Star Wars. He decided to take his passion and pursue it as much more than a hobby, and his business soon started to peak as his TikTok account gained the right popularity.
Media Contact
Company Name: KyberByChris
Contact Person: Chris Anthony
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.etsy.com/shop/KyberByChris
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: KyberByChris Is Now Amongst The Top 10 Kyber Crystal Sellers on Etsy
