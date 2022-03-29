Kannin Law Firm Announces Excellent Results in Catastrophic Injury and Death Cases

When Seattle area residents have experienced catastrophic injury or unfortunately the death of a loved one, Kannin Law Firm P.S. and attorney John Kannin is announcing that they are able to achieve substantial settlements for his clients.

Burien, WA – March 29, 2022 – Seattle residents who have been injured in a traffic accident through no fault of their own have their lives turned upside down. And losing a loved one through no fault of their own, because of someone else’s mistake, is even more disastrous and life altering for decedent’s the family.

Kannin Law Firm PS knows how to help get clients’ lives back on track after a horrendous accident. In these difficult times of rising prices, scarce resources & busy lives an injured driver or passenger will need an experienced skilled Seattle car accident lawyer. When the other driver is at fault, the injured person needs to hire the best.

In the state of Washington, when there is an accident, the person who is found to be at fault is legally required to pay for all the medical expenses and other damages caused by the accident. In addition to these economic damages the injured person can recover non-economic damages. While more abstract in their calculation because you don’t get a bill for non-economic damages, they are even more important since they are meant to compensate the injured person for the harm to the person themself, for their pain, suffering loss of enjoyment of life, disability, and disfigurement such as scarring or missing limbs. These non-becoming damages often amount to many times more than the economic damages (medical bills). Thus, the amount of compensation that an injured person will receive depends a great deal on the skill of the Seattle area car accident lawyer.

For example, at the Kannin Law Firm, they have won compensation of $250K for a motorcycle crash and $460K for a traumatic brain injury.

An excellent Seattle car accident lawyer must have excellent negotiation skills. Many car accident compensation cases never go to court. If the attorney for the injured person knows how to deal with the insurance company and aggressively fight for the rights of the injured person, then the case can be settled before it goes to court. Settlements can be increased during negotiations by the fact that your attorney has been to court lots with a great track record. John Kannin has represented clients in over 85 jury trials, so he is no stranger to the court room. This benefits his clients who must be in court and those whose cases he negotiates to settlement before trial.

An experienced Seattle car accident lawyer will know to closely examine the medical records to find out how much money the victim will need to cover future medical costs. Some catastrophic injuries mean that the victim will never work again, and the injury lawyer will need to make sure the victim wins enough to compensate for these losses. For example, Attorney John Kannin recently won $200K for a victim with a back injury from a car accident.

When the car accident results in the death of a loved one, survivors will be in shock and not know where to turn for help. This is the critical time to call Kannin Law Firm, P.S. for help.

In the state of Washington, a wrongful death lawsuit must be filed by a “personal representative” of the deceased person’s estate. This person can be a surviving relative or someone who was close to the deceased person. Usually, the personal representative is named in the decedent’s will or is a family member.

When a loved one has died in an accident, Kannin Law Firm, P.S. , will help relatives choose a personal representative and ensure they are appointed by the court so that the wrongful death lawsuit can proceed efficiently to a settlement. This can be a significant choice because that person will be making decisions on whether or not to accept settlement terms and amounts.

Attorney John Kannin founded Kannin Law Firm in the greater Seattle area nearly 25 years ago. Since its founding he has represented families and individuals who were injured and has achieved financially significant settlements, settlements of 5 and 6-figures in bodily injury cases and 7-figures in wrongful death. When you or a loved one is injured or wrongfully killed you will need experienced legal counsel. Kannin Law Firm is ready when you call (206) 574-0202.

