America's #1 Brand Leadership Coach Spills Industry Secrets That Protect New Brands From Economic Downturns

What is the key to achieving long term brand sustainability and growth?

Why is it that some brands are able to instantaneously connect with their ideal clients while others get drowned in the noise of the marketplace?

What gives a brand the ability to not only survive but thrive in any economic environment?

Brand Leadership Coach and “The CEO Whisperer,” Shaan Rais, believes that he has found the answer, citing that he has developed an evidence-based Brand Development Strategy based on 7 timeless principles that can protect virtually any business from an economic downturn.

In the late summer of 2020, at the recession’s peak, Shaan turned heads in the marketplace when he applied the 7 step formula to generate multiple six figures in under 90 days, doing what many people are calling going from “Crickets to Digits.”

Shaan would then go on to spread the word about the future of business and teach several students how to build their Brands and position themselves in the market to become successful despite the current economic climate, through his inaugural course #BrandedLikeALeader.

We recently reached out to Mr. Rais for comment and this is what he had to say.

Shaan: “The most recent global economic meltdown shined a light on the strength of a lot of brands. What we witnessed was very simple — people voted with their dollars for the brands that they had the greatest connection with and the ones that could fulfill their needs at that critical point in time. As a brand, you have to be customer centric. You need an emotional pull…a connection. That’s what makes personal branding so powerful.”

Shaan then went on to describe why we saw an upsurge in the number of personal brands during the pandemic.

Shaan: “What we witnessed was a rapid increase in the number of people starting personal brands and other online businesses by leveraging their talents and expertise. I think people were put in a situation where they were forced to make a choice. The loss of millions of jobs fueled the creation of thousands of businesses and has given birth to a new economy where ‘brand strength’ is the deciding factor.”

“Think about it. If you are a professional who wants to make a transition into the business world by using your skill, then you have a lot of competition. You need a differentiator so your message can cut through the noise and attract the people or companies that you want to work with. That is Branding. But in order for your business to work, you’re also going to need to step up and become a leader. I exist at the intersection of Branding and Leadership, and this is what has made my company so successful in such a short space of time.”

We asked Shaan to give our readers a few tips for building a sustainable brand and this is what he had to say:

Figure out who you are, what you do, where you do it, when in your ideal client’s life do they need it the most, and then your why. Develop an “Expert Positioning Piece.” We live in a 3-second world, and you need something to differentiate you and position as an authority in your space. Do something different. Something that the average business owner would never think of. Get clear on your messaging. Master the art of saying one thing to one person at one time. This will attract the clients you want and repel those that you don’t. Make sure you take care of your mind, body, and spirit on your business journey. Ensure that you dress for the part you are trying to get! Make sure people know what you do based on the way you present yourself. Develop systems for client attraction and retention. Leverage social media to make sure that your message gets out there.

When we asked about the future of his Brand, Shaan stated that he plans to amplify marketing efforts for #BrandedLikeALeader to get the information to as many people as possible.

In less than 2 years, he has launched 4 digital “Like A Leader” courses and is poised to launch the fifth one this coming March called Speaking Like A Leader, where he will take Entrepreneurs and Executives through a focused training that will teach them how to combine their leadership, professional experience, and life story to become influential Professional Speakers.

Media Contact

Company Name: Omni Solutions Consultation

Contact Person: Junior Frederick

Email: Send Email

Phone: 646 259 3051

Country: United States

Website: www.shaanrais.com

