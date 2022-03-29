Molly Bz Gourmet Cookies Makes It Big in Several Popular Events in the Entertainment Industry

Molly Bz Inc., the well-loved gourmet cookies company all the way from Alaska, is steadily making waves all across America as it becomes part of some of the biggest events in the entertainment business such as the Oscars and the Grammy Awards. This year, its delicious cookies are part of the gifting suite by WOW Creations. The company will also be part of the Grammy gifting suite with Secret Room Events this March. To say that business owner Molly Blakeley is excited is quite an understatement, as the gourmet cookie creator is over the moon with gratitude that her little business is slowly transforming into a national brand that will impact the industry in a remarkable way.

Apart from the Oscar and Grammy Awards events, Molly Bz was also part of the Wheel of Fortune, granting a one year supply of scrumptious gourmet cookies and milk to a lucky winner. But all the fun that Molly Bz is experiencing does not end there. The cookies were also on the Nasdaq board more than 50 times during St. Patrick’s Day in Times Square. Clearly, consumers are loving the unique flavors created by Molly and cannot stop talking about them.

And just when Molly thought her little company had achieved all there is to accomplish in the first quarter of the year, another big opportunity fell on her lap. She recently just signed a deal with LSG Sky Chefs, an opportunity for her cookies to be experienced on a global scale. Despite being a seasoned and passionate entrepreneur for the most part of her adult life, Molly is still in awe at how consumers are receiving her gourmet cookies. She is also more overwhelmed with the fact that exciting doors of opportunity have been opening for her left and right, something that not all entrepreneurs are blessed to experience in just a short period of time from the time they launched their businesses.

Throughout the course of her exciting entrepreneurial journey, Molly was able to successfully establish and sell several promising ventures, including the first Roller Derby in Alaska, a bar, several restaurants, a lodge, a gift basket shop, and an antique and gift shop, to mention a few. Up until a few years ago, however, she encountered a major obstacle when she trusted the wrong people. She ended up with her last $150 and she forced herself to think fast on how to survive without compromising her family. Being a single mom can get very challenging and she was not ready to throw in the towel.

Molly leveraged her unique experience in the food and beverage industries and came up with a phenomenal idea that would change her situation dramatically—gourmet cookies. In the beginning, she would sell 20 boxes per week. In just three months, she was already creating 45 boxes per day to satisfy an ever-increasing demand within Alaska alone. Her phenomenal success led her to become part of the 2019 Forbes Start-Up hub in Detroit and signed Spike TV’s Chef Brian Duffy on her team.

The unstoppable success of Molly Bz is a combination of Molly’s hard work, creativity, and the perfect ingredients. To guarantee that her cookies maintain their extraordinary flavors, she collaborated with the Ghirardelli headquarters, the maker of one of the most flavorful chocolates in the world today. If anything, Molly is a bit of a risk-taker, someone who is not afraid of trying out rare combinations that include ingredients like tequila, mango, mocha, rum, coconut shreds, macadamia nuts, and even Cheetos. How consumers fell in love with these unique combinations can only be attributed to Molly’s unique taste buds.

Each carefully packed cookie also tells Molly’s life-changing story at the back, something that she hopes will also spark inspiration among others. If there is one thing that is sure at this point, it is that the whole world is ready to have a bite of Molly Bz’s gourmet cookies.

