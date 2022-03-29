Young Farm Couple Raises Funds For Spinal Cord Research with Cows

Twenty-something Iowa farmers, Nik and Karen Fitch have a unique story that lead to a unique business that’s purpose is to give back. They are farmers who became entrepreneurs when their lives turned upside down. In 2019 Karen woke up in the middle of the night paralyzed. One day she was fine, working the farm. The next morning she had suffered a spinal cord injury in her sleep! The next six months were spent in seven different hospitals. They met a lot of great people, staff and patients, as they traveled three states seeking treatment. And pretty much everyone who talked with them very long heard about how much they missed their cows! So when the pandemic hit and they abruptly returned home, the young couple looked for ways they could help raise awareness and research money to help others with Spinal Cord Injury (SCI).
“Spinal Cord Injury effects a relative small amount of the population, yet the impact on those with SCI is so dramatic.” stated Nik. “We had several people send up blankets to us while we were in the hospital. And when you are sleeping in an ICU waiting room or on a pullout vinyl chair beside a hospital bed, having a comfortable blanket is so appreciated!” It was an easy leap to using blankets as a way to get their message out. As the primary caregiver of his wife, Nik had limited time. However, in a few months he had researched several avenues and developed a business plan to unite their love of cows and farm life with their cause to raise funding for spinal cord research. Thus, the Cuddle Cow Company was born!
The Fitchs use images of their own cows and calves on the Cuddle Cow products. Their cow “Brownie” adorned one of their first blankets. Quickly to be followed by others, such as “Oreo” and “Double Stuff”. While the company at first only offered blankets, they now have mugs, bathmats, apparel, and a canvas collection. While visiting their website, the couple suggests you check out the updates on Karen’s progress. Their social media sites offer opportunities to follow their journey and be inspired by the day to day improvements. From weaning off the ventilator during the day, to wiggling her toes in July 2020, to recently being able to go up to 90 degrees on the tilt table, Karen is always working hard to regain her independence. The support they have received from friends, family and the community means the world to them and they hope to give back by inspiring others as well as raising funds for research. Be sure to follow Cuddle Cow Company on Facebook and on TikTok (where one recent video had nearly 3 million views)!
See some really cute cows and support the cause at cuddlecowcompany.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Cuddle Cow Company
Contact Person: Nick Fitch
Email: Send Email
Phone: (641) 919-8170
Address:24766 275TH ST MT
City: STERLING
State: IA 52573
Country: United States
Website: https://cuddlecowcompany.com/
