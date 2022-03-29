Maven Launch Of Its Utility NFT Art Collection – Drunken Monster Maven Club (DMMC)

In February 2022, Maven Global announced the launch of its latest utility NFT art collection – Drunken Monster Maven Club (DMMC) in OpenSea with a highly desirable collection of 10,608 randomly AI-generated art NFTs.

The Drunken Monster Maven Club is wholly owned by Maven Global, Singapore’s first NFT community where artists, entrepreneurs, and CEOs from various leading industries such as art, finance, technology, and hospitality have collaborated to create an enabling environment for Asia’s greatest minds and innovators.

MAVEN’s co-founder & Art Director Sophy Zhang said, “We are building a close-knitted community not just for artists to display, NFT and auction their works, but also for collectors to mingle and network with financiers and CEOs from both traditional industries, as well as new emerging technology sectors like blockchain.”

MAVEN is not your typical art-based NFT platform, but is instead an ecosystem where the classical intermingles with contemporary, the East meets West, and traditional finance merges with new, decentralized Finance in a truly holistic lifestyle. MAVEN offers an exceptional hospitality service through their Virgin Palate bistro bar concept, developed at the hands of co-founder & Head of Hospitality, Mark Tay.

By collaborating with top-end galleries and for talented artists to showcase their artwork in the digital realm, MAVEN assists these artists in promoting their artwork via NFT published on its proprietary MAVENArt NFT marketplace and metaverse gallery. Members through the MAVEN membership app can also enjoy attractive deals, and place auction bids for these artworks using their MAVEN coin.

Drunken Monster Maven Club (DMMC) on the other hand was created by MAVEN co-founder Dave Cheng and his team of NFT advisors. “In MAVEN community I always enjoy having networking session with all the innovative entrepreneurs over a drinking session. This DMMC come across my mind where I think this Avatar can be symbolic, like us, a group of talented and high energy individuals who still spar ideas, concepts andenjoy quality conversations over a quality drink!”

Every Drunken Monster NFT has alcoholic beverage in his/her left hand as well as its own traits and rarity, affording each NFT different levels of utility from access to voting rights in the MAVEN metaverse, which is a collection of alternate digital realities where people work, play, and socialize. MAVEN wants to play a vital part in building this metaverse and create a realm for those seeking to raise their artist and/or collector profiles.

“Aside from the tangible benefits that we provide to all our DMMC NFT holders, we also prioritize service in digital assets management, whether it is about setting up an NFT wallet, crypto trading account to offering crypto concierge service in various Over-the-Counter (OTC) facilities. We offer crypto/digital assets advisory to reduce risk of mismanagement and maximize returns on their digital investments as long you are part of our community,” highlighted MAVEN co-founder & Chief Concept Architect Mr. JK

In a nutshell, DMMC does not just provide DMMC NFT holders with digital ownership and voices in the metaverse; we also provide our NFT holders with exclusive real-world privileges like exclusive access to rare collectibles, luxury events, art auctions, and future MAVEN projects.

#DMMC NFT Utility and Benefits

Earn passive income by owning DMMC NFTs (yields MAVEN Coins in accordance with rarity) Networking and social interactions with artists, rare alcohol connoisseurs and collectors Priority for rare art/whisky/wine/alcohol private auctions Access to luxury brand launches and events globally Access to launch of real-world private equity deals and tokens Access to exclusive MAVEN NFT owner merch stores Ability to contribute up to 20% of minted revenue into community fund for MAVEN supported social causes and engagements Voting rights in future MAVEN metaverse



