Zhongti Overseas Study: Exploring a New Future for Global Sports Education

Based on a new start in a new era, we shall accomplish our new mission of composing new historical chapters.
In the early spring of 2022, we have witnessed the ending of a remarkable worldwide sporting event in Beijing. After overcoming numerous challenges, China has successfully held Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games under the context of a global pandemic, achieving a perfect integration of traditional Chinese culture and Olympic culture in a world of ice and snow. Thanks to the event, the whole world has an opportunity to discover a colorful and adorable China. We have also set a future orientation in International Sports Talents Cultivation and Physical Education Development since the sporting event was over.
Wu Guangyuan – Professor of Beijing Sport University, Founder of Zhongti Overseas Study
With rapid development of China’s sports cause, the shortage of talents has constituted a bottleneck in the course of building a powerful nation in sports. As the first international integrated service platform for sports talents cultivation in domestic market, Zhongti Overseas Study has set up the training platform in an all-round way with joint efforts of domestic athletic departments and administrative departments for education, Beijing Sport University and other domestic famous colleges, as well as foreign institutions with high-quality teaching resources. With a forward-looking strategic positioning, we uphold sports education philosophy of “Chinese Learning as Substance, Western Learning for Practice”. By working steadily for over ten years, we have formed a solid career foundation and a good public reputation, growing into an impressive leading brand in the field of Chinese P.E. students’ studying abroad.
Back in the Westernization Movement in Late Qing Dynasty, there used to be a slogan: “Chinese learning as substance, western learning for practice”, which aimed to seek a way out for traditional Chinese culture. Nowadays, the slogan is also applicable to P.E. students’ studying abroad, the first half of which can be interpreted as “presenting compelling Chinese sports stories, promoting Chinese sportsmanship, and inheriting Chinese sports culture.” When it comes to the latter part of the slogan, it means that we ought to master advanced western sports culture and better serve the domestic industry, thus contributing to the strategy of strengthening China through sports construction.
Wu Guangyuan – a professor of Beijing Sport University, best-selling philosophical author, founder of Zhongti Overseas Study – has intensively studied sports teaching and industrial research for decades. Over the years, he has cultivated thousands of bachelors, master and doctors, as well as hundreds of world champions. With his acute judgement and far-reaching insight, Wu has laid a solid foundation for Zhongti Overseas Study’s current success. Under his guidance, the institution has achieved remarkable accomplishments and composed a soul-stirring historic chapter. Provided with not only gracious demeanour but also in-depth insight, Wu demonstrated Chinese intellectuals’ tenacious and benevolent quality. It is he who led the institution to get through ten years of adventure.
As the first international service platform for sports education, Zhongti Overseas Study has established partnership with a large number of higher institutions at home and abroad, and cultivated enormous high-end international sports talents with high degree, who are expected to play a key role in strengthening China through sports construction.
As the old saying goes that “I beg the Heaven to bestir himself and send down talents of more kinds than one”, now we are proposing higher demands on sports talents quality with the development and upgradation of China’s global sports strategies. With the purpose of exploring a new future of global sports education and cultivating more high-quality sports talents, Professor Wu Guangyuan gave up his pen for social practice, and established the Beijing Zhongti Xiyong Sports Culture Co., Ltd. with
young scholars of Beijing Sport University. Viewing “Zhongti Overseas Study” as its key pillar, he founded the first international service platform for sports education in domestic market.
As a special community in China, P.E. Students are confronted with the practical problems of low-score in general knowledge courses and elementary stage in English learning due to the fact that they spend a large amount of time in professional training instead of studying. Needless to say, they face more difficulties in entering colleges, studying abroad and other channels. In view of this, Zhongti Overseas Study initiated the mode of “College Admission Exempted from Examination”, effectively solving the problem. By Mar. 2022, the institution has signed talents output training schemes with the higher institutions of the US, the UK, Russia, Spain, Korea, Japan, Belarus, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. The number of the sports organizations and institutions that have reached partnership has exceeded 60, many of which have given authorization of “P.E. Students’ College Admission Exempted from Examination” to Zhongti Overseas Study. The admitted students shall be in the charge of and instructed by the professional personnel of the units. Currently, a large number of P.E. students have been sent abroad for further research or studied for bachelor, master or doctor’s degree in the sino-foreign joint-training units with the help of us. Benefited from the remarkable achievements, we have gained keen attention and widespread reputation from all sectors of society.
Adhered to the spirit of inclusiveness and entrepreneurship, we are committed to summarizing the experience of exploring and practicing China’s global sports education. Through a decade of experience accumulation, we have provided P.E. students with an internationalized learning platform, formed an industrialized development pattern ranging from studies to employment, opened up a joint-training and globally-connected approach for domestic sports talents, cultivated a large number of high-end inter-disciplinary international talents who possess deep insight in Chinese sports culture and gain profound knowledge of Western physical education philosophy. These talents, once returned to homeland after completing overseas training courses, are expected to serve as backbone forces of transforming China from a major country to a powerful one in the aspect of sports.
Given that the strategy of strengthening China through sports construction could serve as a powerful engine in the contemporary era, it is our historic mission to make our homeland strong. President Xi has placed high hopes on sports cause, and delivered important addresses more than once, stressing that “since that sports is invested with the dream of building a powerful country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation, we should make great efforts to develop sports cause from the strategic perspective of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and bringing about a great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”
Prosperity and openness have taken hold in today’s China, and history has integrated with innovation here. We are bearing an unprecedented mission of boosting China’s sports cause in a new era. The “International Sports Talents Cultivation” conceived and implemented by Zhongti Overseas Study would bring about benefits in the contemporary era and leave precious deposits for future generations. We hold the firm belief that we will create a magnificent historical chapter for China’s sports education.
