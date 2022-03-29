Introducing Luxx Connect – The No.1 Brand in Australia for Buying Luxury Watches

Luxx Connect is a Brisbane-based company that buys and sells luxury watches in Australia. It is a family-run business that carries a unique collection of luxury watches from world-class brands.

Luxx Connect boasts an impressive clientele that includes some of the most important people in Australia and Dubai. Their collection of luxury watches is world-renowned and attracts international watch connoisseurs. Luxx Connect offers smooth transactions worldwide and can source any watch as per the requirement of an individual.

“We pride ourselves in acquiring unique and luxurious timepieces. Whatever watch you want, we can get it for you. This is why some of our priced customers have been with us for years”, said a spokesperson from the brand.

Luxx Connect is a 3-year old company that has carved a niche for itself. Today, it is considered to be the No. 1 brand in Australia for luxury watches. It carries an exclusive collection of luxury watches. Every luxury watch in its collection is a sought-after item and a collector’s dream. What makes Luxx Connect different from other brands is its commitment to quality and price.

Luxx Connect promises to outsource any watch from anywhere within 24 hours. The brand has a massive reputation for delivering on its promise and never disappointing. Luxx Connect has its boutique showroom in Brisbane where one can walk in and check out their exclusive collection.

To make these watches more accessible to everyone, Luxx Connect offers an entry promotion to their followers so that those who cannot afford a luxury watch can win one for a small fee. These are usually quarterly promo draws and the winner gets a brand new Rolex Watch. 10% of the profits will be donated to a charitable organization that supports kids and families going through hardship.

Luxx Connect, the no.1 Australian brand for luxury watches offers an extraordinary collection of luxury watches at a fair price. For serious watch lovers, Luxx Connect is the perfect brand for acquiring exclusive and unique timepieces.

For more information, please visit: www.luxxconnect.com.au

