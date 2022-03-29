New Brand in Town: Fletch™ to Officially Launch Bamboo-Made Jammies This April

With trends changing almost every year, the clothing industry is probably one of the most dynamic fields out there. As a matter of fact, people’s tastes and preferences tend to be unpredictable and volatile. For this reason, it can be extremely daunting for aspiring business owners to establish themselves in the fashion realm. This upcoming April 5, a kid’s brand that is set to expand the style choices for parents across America will finally launch.

According to Jaime and David Johnson, the founders of Fletch™, creating their brand began with a vision inspired by their son, Fletcher. In fact, their clothing line was named after their little boy. “After he was born, we quickly realized that bamboo was our favorite material for jammies. The material is breathable, stretchy, and was the easiest on Fletcher’s eczema,” they said.

Unlike other typical designs on the market, this up-and-coming clothing line features an array of ensembles in fresh and spunky prints. With cool, unique, and durable pieces, this emerging brand proves that being fashionable does not mean giving up comfort and quality.

“After searching for cool boy pajamas, we were left with the same themes at every major retailer—dinosaurs in about every color you could imagine, sports of any kind, and a few solid colors. Pajamas don’t have to be boring, and they don’t have to be in the same tired themes everyone has been making for our little guys,” Jaime and David Johnson explained when asked about what motivated them to create their brand.

“We believe in designing pajamas in epic prints that can easily transition from sheets to streets, headboard to skateboard, and bed to brunch or playdates with your best buds. We pull inspiration from the surf and skate community and create pajamas made of the highest quality bamboo so that even kids with the most sensitive skin will approve,” the founders added.

On a mission to revolutionize the kids’ clothing industry, Fletch™ brings a whole new take on kiddie pajamas and other apparel. Bamboo-made clothing for children has become all the rage in recent years, as they are gentler on babies’ skin. However, many leading brands leave much to be desired when it comes to durability and quality. As parents themselves, the founders know that durability is one of the top considerations in purchasing clothes for infants and kids. Fletch™ promises durable high-quality bamboo-made pieces that are gentle on the skin. Their ensembles are made of thicker material, made to be longer lasting and play-friendly.

Fletch™ is planning to expand their range of products to matching blankets, swaddles, bibs, and crib sheets for their nursery collection to make sure parents have better options when it comes to style choices and self-expression for their little ones.

In the coming years, Fletch™ envisions itself becoming a powerhouse that promotes style, prioritizes comfort, and preserves quality. Indeed, much can be expected from this brand as it continues to create the coolest boy pajamas on the planet.

