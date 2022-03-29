REN Min: Relying on Artificial Intelligence to Open a New Era in the Education Industry

Education is the foundation of a country and the foundation of a strong country. It is of great significance to the future destiny and future development of a country. With the popularization and application of artificial intelligence technology, our daily life and work patterns have made a qualitative leap, and the education industry is a representative of them. Through artificial intelligence technology, the traditional education and teaching mode has been impacted by new education methods, such as cloud classroom and cloud teaching. With the support of intelligent technology, students’ learning methods have begun to develop in the direction of personalization and precision.

Under the current epidemic environment, more and more education and teaching institutions have begun to apply intelligent technology to actual teaching, and artificial intelligence has become the main technical means to promote the comprehensive development of China’s education industry. Facing such a reality, REN Min, a well-known education expert in China, gave her own views, she said: “In the new era, China’s education system will move forward from many fields, and accelerating the development of artificial intelligence technology is a must in the field of education in China.”

At present, due to the unbalanced development of technologies in China’s education field, the problems, such as fragmented scenes, information asymmetry, and miscommunication, often occur in the cooperation between schools and parents, which have a very negative impact on the normal education and teaching work. In order to solve the problems, REN Min decided to start with innovative education and teaching methods through continuous research and attempts. She analyzed and collected students’ learning data through intelligent technologies, and then combined the integrated learning data into a database, and students can learn independently based on the information in the database. Teachers can also conduct one-to-one learning tutoring through the information in the database, which indicates that the field of education and teaching will take the big data and artificial intelligence technology as the main technical methods in the future. This technology not only enables human beings to realize “thinking is learning”, but also subverts the traditional teaching method of tutoring with paper textbooks. It is reported that the intelligent technology adopted by REN Min can achieve comprehensive coverage of many fields, such as teaching, feedback, learning, knowledge base and sorting recommendation, etc., and will play an important role in promoting the overall development of China’s education field. Its development effect is enough to have a “subversive” influence on the development of the future education field.

REN Min has made many achievements in the field of education. Her four technologies, An Adaptive Performance Improvement Support System Based on Context Awareness V1.0, A Self-Learning and Self-Improvement Resource Recommendation System Based on Mobile Agent Technology V1.0, An Intelligent Distance Learning Ability Improvement System Based on Cloud Computing V1.0, and An Accurate Correction System for Learning Improvement Method Based on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence V1.0, have been deeply integrated in school education and have achieved good results. Relying on the technologies, she provides personalized resources for students to learn independently, thereby improving teachers’ teaching efficiency and students’ academic performance. She said: “In the future, knowledge and skills can be learned and mastered through artificial intelligence, and the teaching scenarios are no longer a single text, image, audio, video, etc., but more diverse teaching scenarios. Students can learn knowledge and skills in a relaxed environment.”

Many educational institutions that cooperate with REN Min also expressed their views on the technological achievements developed by her. The person in charge of an educational institution said that “An Adaptive Performance Improvement Support System Based on Context Awareness V1.0” developed by Ms. REN Min successfully solved the problems encountered by students in their daily learning process and successfully improved their autonomous learning ability. Some front-line teachers told the reporter that the use of this achievement not only improved the efficiency of their daily education and teaching work, but also ensured the quality of education and teaching work. At the same time, many parents also reported that since their children learned to study independently, they can spend more time and energy to deal with the things they want to do. While lightening their burdens, they also witnessed their children’s growth and progress in learning.

When talking about the impact of artificial intelligence on future life, REN Min expressed her opinion: “Of course artificial intelligence will not only have a huge impact on online education, with the continuous development of artificial intelligence technology, it will set off a major industrial revolution in many fields in the future. In the current rapidly developing education industry, the application of artificial intelligence technology will obviously create a huge space for imagination. The emergence of new technologies will innovate the original business processes and business models. Online education that parents are concerned about is also seeking breakthroughs, and artificial intelligence technology will undoubtedly become a powerful driving force for the transformation of education models in the future.”

Reporter: WANG Wenfang

