The London School of Emerging Technology is Organising an ultra-exclusive invite-only Tech Show

London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) presents The Great British Tech Show

The Great British Tech Show all Set to Inspire and Educate Tech-Enthusiasts, Students, Professionals, and Entrepreneurs

The London-based educational institute is starting its informative tech show by inviting top tech influencers across the country to inspire students, professionals and entrepreneurs. This tech show aims to be informative and inspirational to the audience who want to start their career in the tech industry of the UK. It also intends to inspire tech entrepreneurs to launch and grow their tech start-ups in the UK.

The show attendees are expected to get crucial insights into the latest trends in the job market and knowledge of emerging technologies. This helpful information could help individuals advance their careers and improve their existing skills.

London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) will invite top tech talents from nationally and internationally recognised tech companies, business and immigration law firms, and leading recruitment agencies to speak in the show and share their experiences. It’s an excellent opportunity for viewers to learn about the following hot topics in the industry;

Could technologies

Full-stack development

Applications of AI and ML

Future of Java

Internet of Things

Demand for cybersecurity

Agile project management

Mobile application development

UK Start-up and Innovation Opportunities

Opportunities for overseas start-up founders and tech talent in Britain

and more!

The Great British Tech Show aims to be an interactive platform for audiences and speakers. It could be the perfect opportunity to meet and get inspired by top tech leaders, business professionals, tech mentors, budding start-ups, and more. The London School of Emerging Technology wants to create future tech leaders and entrepreneurs by empowering individuals with skill development and knowledge.



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/qCzVOazjYS4

The IT industry is already expanding faster than ever before. There are tons of new unexplored job opportunities in different tech domains. Only relevant skill development can help individuals to prepare for future technologies. The tech show presents a comprehensive overview of the future technologies that will dominate the tech industry. Thus, the viewers will get a fair idea about the skills that they need to develop to conquer the job market soon. The viewers could also interact with the speaker during the Q&A sessions to get answers to their questions.

LSET has decided to make it an ultra-exclusive, invite-only show for a few selected tech influencers across the UK. However, it is also possible for potential presenters to nominate themselves by filling out a form. The selection process is challenging and rigorous and only accepts top-tech talents. The tech leaders could discover innovation, creativity, and resources by joining the show. In addition, it would give them exposure to a global platform, enabling them to meet more tech leaders, and grow their social media presence.

About the Institute:

London School of Emerging Technology is a private education institution in the UK, offering short certificate courses in software and business. It is a new generation education provider which focuses on job-oriented courses in the Software Development field. LSET’s curriculum is based on today’s job requirements and industry needs. LSET runs its labs in co-working spaces where the students can experience real-world challenges and a corporate working environment. The education institution seeks tie-ups with various start-ups and leading companies to make the students more employable after completing their certificate courses. The students at LSET can enjoy flexible timings and small batches to make the learning process more effective and convenient.

For press release distribution queries, please get in touch with genieoweb.co.uk

Media Contact

Company Name: London School of Emerging Technology

Contact Person: Clara Hawkins

Email: Send Email

Phone: +44 (0) 20 3369 9909

Address:1 Cornhill

City: London, EC3V 3ND

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://lset.uk/

